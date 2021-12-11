A hard fought shootout victory: Capitals beat Sabres 3-2

The Washington Capitals took on the Buffalo Sabres for the second time this season. It was a hockey night in Buffalo as the Caps looked to bounce back from a loss to the Pens 24 hours earlier.
Lars Eller struck first as he potted a saucy feed from Conor Sheary behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Vinnie Hinostroza capitalized on a bad defensive change from the Caps and tied things up with a breakaway tally.
Will Butcher gave the Sabres their first lead of the game as he jumped up into the play. Martin Fehervary tied the game once more as Alex Ovechkin fed him a one-timer. We got nada in overtime so here are your shootout bullets.
Capitals beat Sabres 3-2!
cuuuuuuuute pic.twitter.com/dFw2dLYsMr
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 11, 2021
A special Christmas delivery from @russianmachine! Willow had to show it off, also. 12 years in and the future is still bright ✨🤩 pic.twitter.com/PNilEZEw1B
— cara (@carabahniuk) December 11, 2021
#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsSabres pic.twitter.com/xNQpj3mWvR
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) December 12, 2021
The Caps have a handful of days off before another game. They’ll be on the road in Chicago when things get back going on December 15…hopefully healthier.
Headline image via @Jencapsfan74
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On