RMNB’s first hockey sweater is available to buy for a very limited time

When we first started RMNB 12 years ago, we never thought we’d grow to have a community this passionate and kind. And we certainly never thought we’d become a daily website that covered news in real-time with a talented group of contributors.

Over the last decade-plus, we’ve (accidentally) broken Russian meteor news, serenaded coaches with songs of love, been on TV (this was fun), and sponsored NASCARs. We’ve hosted dumb parties and lost even dumber bets. We’ve tried our best to cover our favorite hockey team as honestly, passionately, and enthusiastically as possible.

Now, to celebrate our 12th anniversary and our final year before blog puberty, we’re delivering on a piece of merch that has long been requested but its logistics have long flummoxed us. Until now.

Meet RMNB’s first hockey sweater! (Buy here.)

It’s really really purdy, right?

The front of the jersey features a diagonal version of our wordmark while the shoulder patch features RMNB’s secondary puck logo. The jersey number 09 celebrates the year of RMNB’s founding, 2009, and the 4 stars on the side of the jersey represent the acronym of our name.

RMNB’s first edition sweater was designed by KP Design, one of Hockey Twitter’s foremost jersey designers who we are now lucky enough to call a contributor.

The sales and production of RMNB’s jerseys will be handled by Men’s League Sweaters, which is based out of Michigan.

The sizes available include unisex sizes, small through 3XL. There are also kids sizes and goalie cuts. There’s a helpful size guide on the Men’s League Sweaters website that should answer all of your questions. To use Ian as an example, he usually wears XL shirts, but he fits better a size down in a large RMNB jersey.

These sweaters will not be printed or arrive before Christmas Day, but for those of you who want to surprise someone with this as a gift on Christmas, you can print out this teaser photo of the jersey.

A portion of the sale of each jersey will go to RMNB to help pay our contributors, improve our infrastructure, and help us do even better work for you.

The RMNB sweaters will only be available through our birthday weekend and will stop being sold at the end of the day Monday. So if you want one, get one now. Don’t let the decision linger. This design will then be put in the RMNB vault so peeps who get the first edition always know they’re the real RMNB OGs.

One last thing, if these sweaters are successful, we may do more in the future. Thank you ahead of time for your support!

Purchase the RMNB sweater now.