Capitals finally win a game that goes past regulation and good lord was that a Carl Hagelin goal?: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals have finally won a game that has gone past 60 minutes as they took down the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in a shootout. Carl Hagelin has also finally scored his first goal of the season.
Did someone sacrifice a goat or something?
Players over the last 25 seasons (1996-97 to present) with 20+ goals and 20+ assists in their team's first 26 games of a season:
Jaromir Jagr (1999-2000)
Daniel Alfredsson (2005-06)
Leon Draisaitl (2021-22)
Alex Ovechkin (2021-22 via a 1st period helper for the @Capitals tonight) pic.twitter.com/kVJzSNSoh0
— StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) December 7, 2021
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On