Stumbling and bumbling against the Blackhawks (booooooooo): numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals could not find a way to fully bounce back from their devastating, terrible loss to the Florida Panthers as they fell in a shootout to the Chicago Blackhawks.
I thought the effort was pretty mediocre against a not-so-good team. I’m a tad concerned about recent trends in the Caps’ play. Let’s talk about that and more.
#Blackhawks earn first win in Washington since Jan. 10, 2006.
— Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 3, 2021
