Dowd-Hathaway not enough: Chicago beats Caps 4-3 in the shootout

The Washington Capitals blew a third period lead on Thursday, but this time it was a smaller lead, but thay lead was lost to a worse team, Chicago, so that’s … I dunno. Is that better?
Alex DeBrincat was first on the board, beating Vitek Vanecek on the rush. Nic Dowd finished a beautiful passing sequence to tie it early in the second period, but Domink Kubalik exploited a failed clear from Evgeny Kuznetsov to score a power-play goal. Out of spite, Kuznetsov crashed the net to even the score at 2-2 after two periods.
Coming out of the penalty box at the top of the third period, Garnet Hathaway caught a jailbreak pass from Nic Dowd to give Washington their first lead of the night. Seth Jones neutralized that lead with a goal from the slot with eight minutes left in regulation. That pushed into overtime, which was fun but fruitless.
Shootout bullets.
Caps lose in the shootout.
Murphy is a big boy but Ovi is like 240lbs. #ALLCAPS #Blackhawks #NHL pic.twitter.com/Sl0lyfObeJ
— David 🔹 (@DaveyUpper) December 3, 2021
professor plum (@JoeBpXp) in the broadcasting booth with the microphone #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/BB6Z3ql66Y
— good tweet pete taco emoji (@peterhassett) December 2, 2021
Well, I don’t seem entitled, but I really expected a better game than that. Chicago’s getting better, but they’re still a mess. The Caps should have been able to hang a five spot on them.
Maybe they can rectify this failure with a stronger game against the Blooj on Saturday. See you then.
Headline photo: Sammi Silber
