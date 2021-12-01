Henrik Lundqvist played guitar during his first appearance on TNT

Former Rangers and Capitals goaltender, Henrik Lundqvist, has been a busy boy since retiring from hockey over the summer.

Lundqvist joined MSG Networks to be a TV analyst of the Rangers. It took a little over a month for TNT to hire the future Hall of Famer to its national coverage.

It’s been a natural fit so far, mostly because Lundqvist seems like he was crafted in a lab for television. He’s incredibly good-looking (even I notice it), breathlessly articulate, and impossibly good at everything — even playing guitar.

In fact, Lundqvist’s first appearance on Wednesday went semi-viral and got the attention of one wildly famous Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band.

During the coverage, Lundqvist began strumming “Nothing Else Matters” by Metallica. Paul Bissonnette started singing and yeah they were just jamming on air.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Biz & Hank 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/LwN98Gn3YK — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) November 25, 2021

Metallica responded with the rock hand emoji.

“Just have Biz keep workin’ on that Hetfield growl,” the band added.

“Me and Biz are planning the spring tour as we speak,” Lundqvist said. “Thanks for a fun night guys.”

The panel also spent time discussing this. A+

Lundqvist’s long been a mensch on the guitar. He’s played in a band with John McEnroe called The Noise Upstairs.

He’s played on Fallon.

He even helped Sean Avery open a sports bar by playing.

It’s great to see Hank happy after such a challenging season last year. Now, I must find a way to get him to play in DC. Since he never played a game for the Capitals, the next best thing is him playing a concert at the World’s Best Club.