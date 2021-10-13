Henrik Lundqvist joins MSG Networks to be analyst of New York Rangers

Future Hall of Fame goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, who retired over the offseason due to his heart condition, has a new gig. Lundqvist announced on Wednesday that he’s joining MSG Networks to be an analyst of the New York Rangers.

“For 15 years it was all about playing Rangers hockey, it’s now time to TALK Rangers hockey,” Lundqvist said. “Really happy to join @msgnetwork this season to discuss and stay connected to the game.”

For 15 years it was all about playing Rangers hockey, it’s now time to TALK Rangers hockey. Really happy to join @msgnetwork this season to discuss and stay connected to the game.

See you tomorrow at 6pm at @msgnetwork #homeopener #LGR 🔴⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/2nTnY5zouR — Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist) October 13, 2021

Lundqvist’s debut on the network will be on Thursday due to tonight’s Capitals-Rangers season-opening game being on national TV (TNT).

Henrik Lundqvist is joining our MSG Networks coverage of the @NYRangers. He'll be in studio with us starting tomorrow at 6:00 PM for the home opener. pic.twitter.com/n0ZRSot54d — MSG Networks (@MSGNetworks) October 13, 2021

Lundqvist should be a natural at the job. Not only is he smart and good-looking, but he’s also articulate and knows how to have measured takes.

Lundqvist will have his number 30 retired by the Rangers on January 28, 2022, against the Minnesota Wild.

Hank was bought out by the Rangers ahead of the 2020-21 season and signed a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals. Lundqvist never played a game for the Caps after a heart condition caused the goaltender to get open-heart surgery. The King was days away from re-joining the Capitals before pericarditis sidelined him again and eventually ended his career.

Good luck, Hank! We’ll be rooting for ya.

Headline photo: @HLundqvist