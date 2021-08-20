New York Rangers announce Henrik Lundqvist’s jersey number will be retired next season

Shortly after Henrik Lundqvist retired from hockey this morning, the New York Rangers made an announcement of their own.

The team will retire Lundqvist’s number 30 at Madison Square Garden next season. What was already a foregone conclusion took the Rangers’ less than two hours to decide and announce.

The Rangers wrote in a statement:

It is with mixed emotions that the New York Rangers offer our best wishes and heartfelt gratitude to Henrik Lundqvist on the announcement of his retirement. Henrik’s commitment to excellence made him one of the best goaltenders to ever play the game of hockey, and we are so fortunate to have witnessed his greatness firsthand for 15 years. As we congratulate Henrik on an extraordinary career and a lasting legacy of success, charity and character, we are honored to announce that we will retire his number and raise his jersey to the rafters at an upcoming game this season. Henrik is, and always will be, a Ranger.

(An aside: This sweet comment to Hank was written in the same template that the team complained to the NHL about Tom Wilson’s “horrifying acts of violence”.)

The Rangers later posted a graphic of Hank’s number 30 being lifted to the rafters.

“It’s a tremendous honor that they have chosen to retire my jersey,” Lundqvist said according to Forever Blueshirts. “The association will always have a big part of my heart. That’s for sure.”

Lundqvist’s no. 30 will join Ed Giacomin’s no. 1, Brian Leetch’s no. 2, Harry Howell’s no. 3, Rod Gilbert’s no. 7, Andy Bathgate’s no. 9, Adam Graves’ no. 9, Vic Hadfield’s no. 11, Mark Messier’s no. 11, Jean Ratelle’s no. 19, and Mike Richter’s no. 35.

Photo: @NYRangers