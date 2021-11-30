Return of the Washington Collapsitals: Panthers beat Caps 5-4

The Washington Capitals looked very strong against the Florida Panthers for two periods. Unfortunately there is now a third period in hockey, and the Caps peed their pants all over it.
Connor McMichael started his good good night with a behind-the-net goal, then eleven seconds later Beck Malenstyn earned his first NHL goal. Gerontocrat Joe Thornton got Florida on the scoreboard by deflecting a shot by Aaron Ekblad, and that was one period.
The Caps added two more in the second period; first from Lars Eller on a strong drive to the net, then from Nick Jensen from a clean Nic Dowd pass to the slot.
The Panthers mounted a comeback in the third, starting with a goal by Ryan Lomberg, then a brutal shorthanded goal by Eetu Luostarinen. With 15 seconds left, Sam Reinhart beat Samsonov short-side.
Caps lose.
your 2021 hershington bearitals pic.twitter.com/xKgK0vKVUU
— hates baseball (@vitekvanecek) December 1, 2021
here’s @JoeBpXp showing ’em a lil bit of wristwatch for tonight’s #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/kAsdBZ4aCY
— good tweet pete taco emoji (@peterhassett) December 1, 2021
Well that was a Washington Collapsitals classic.
Home game against Chicago on Thursday, so no reason to rush the oldtimers back just yet.
