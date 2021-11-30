Home / Game Recap / Return of the Washington Collapsitals: Panthers beat Caps 5-4

Return of the Washington Collapsitals: Panthers beat Caps 5-4

By Peter Hassett

November 30, 2021

The Washington Capitals looked very strong against the Florida Panthers for two periods. Unfortunately there is now a third period in hockey, and the Caps peed their pants all over it.

Connor McMichael started his good good night with a behind-the-net goal, then eleven seconds later Beck Malenstyn earned his first NHL goal. Gerontocrat Joe Thornton got Florida on the scoreboard by deflecting a shot by Aaron Ekblad, and that was one period.

The Caps added two more in the second period; first from Lars Eller on a strong drive to the net, then from Nick Jensen from a clean Nic Dowd pass to the slot.

The Panthers mounted a comeback in the third, starting with a goal by Ryan Lomberg, then a brutal shorthanded goal by Eetu Luostarinen. With 15 seconds left, Sam Reinhart beat Samsonov short-side.

Caps lose.

  • Lars Eller’s second game back from COVID was way better. His line with McMichael opened up scoring, and then Eller made a very impressive drive to the net that I’m not sure an unhealthy Eller would have been able to execute.
  • Beck Malenstyn became the seventh Caps prospect to score his first NHL goal this season. Great setup from Brett Leason.
  • The Caps seem to have a surprise bumper crop of young players, all producing at a critical time while the elders are out.
  • Any mistakes that big-goal-scoring noobies may have made with regard to not covering the slot or not NOT knocking Bobrovsky in the crease shall go graciously unmentioned for now.
  • The Caps were a disaster in the third period, as their power play allowed their third shorthanded goal of the season and the Panthers absolutely dominated the puck, erasing a three-goal lead in 12 minutes.
  • An illustration:

  • Ilya Samsonov looked cranky about the defensive breakdown leading to Thornton’s goal. I didn’t see his reaction to the shorty, but whatever it was, it was justified. The Caps have been giving him an easy job this season, but a handful of bad plays can change the complexion of the goaltending workload quickly. Not a great game from the de facto starting goalie.
  • Can’t wait to see Chris’ take on this tomorrow AM.

Well that was a Washington Collapsitals classic.

Home game against Chicago on Thursday, so no reason to rush the oldtimers back just yet.

,