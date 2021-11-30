Return of the Washington Collapsitals: Panthers beat Caps 5-4

The Washington Capitals looked very strong against the Florida Panthers for two periods. Unfortunately there is now a third period in hockey, and the Caps peed their pants all over it.

Connor McMichael started his good good night with a behind-the-net goal, then eleven seconds later Beck Malenstyn earned his first NHL goal. Gerontocrat Joe Thornton got Florida on the scoreboard by deflecting a shot by Aaron Ekblad, and that was one period.

The Caps added two more in the second period; first from Lars Eller on a strong drive to the net, then from Nick Jensen from a clean Nic Dowd pass to the slot.

The Panthers mounted a comeback in the third, starting with a goal by Ryan Lomberg, then a brutal shorthanded goal by Eetu Luostarinen. With 15 seconds left, Sam Reinhart beat Samsonov short-side.

Caps lose.

Lars Eller’s second game back from COVID was way better. His line with McMichael opened up scoring, and then Eller made a very impressive drive to the net that I’m not sure an unhealthy Eller would have been able to execute.

Beck Malenstyn became the seventh Caps prospect to score his first NHL goal this season. Great setup from Brett Leason.

The Caps seem to have a surprise bumper crop of young players, all producing at a critical time while the elders are out.

Any mistakes that big-goal-scoring noobies may have made with regard to not covering the slot or not NOT knocking Bobrovsky in the crease shall go graciously unmentioned for now.

The Caps were a disaster in the third period, as their power play allowed their third shorthanded goal of the season and the Panthers absolutely dominated the puck, erasing a three-goal lead in 12 minutes.

An illustration:

your 2021 hershington bearitals pic.twitter.com/xKgK0vKVUU — hates baseball (@vitekvanecek) December 1, 2021

Ilya Samsonov looked cranky about the defensive breakdown leading to Thornton’s goal. I didn’t see his reaction to the shorty, but whatever it was, it was justified. The Caps have been giving him an easy job this season, but a handful of bad plays can change the complexion of the goaltending workload quickly. Not a great game from the de facto starting goalie.

Can't wait to see Chris' take on this tomorrow AM.

here’s @JoeBpXp showing ’em a lil bit of wristwatch for tonight’s #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/kAsdBZ4aCY — good tweet pete taco emoji (@peterhassett) December 1, 2021

Well that was a Washington Collapsitals classic.

Home game against Chicago on Thursday, so no reason to rush the oldtimers back just yet.