Home / News / Beck Malenstyn scores first NHL goal becoming seventh Capitals prospect to do so this season

Beck Malenstyn scores first NHL goal becoming seventh Capitals prospect to do so this season

By Ian Oland

 1 Comment

November 30, 2021 8:06 pm

Beck Malenstyn just crashed the Hershey Capitals’ ever-so-growing milestone party.

Malenstyn, playing in his seventh career NHL game, scored his first NHL goal against the Florida Panthers’ Sergei Bobrovsky, becoming the seventh Capitals player to do so this season.

Malenstyn joined Hendrix Lapierre, Martin Fehervary, Brett Leason, Connor McMichael, Garrett Pilon, and Aliaksei Protas.

Trevor van Riemsdyk started the play by chipping the puck off the glass into the Panthers’ zone. Leason picked up the puck and deked onto his backhand where he eventually passed the puck into space for Malenstyn. The 23-year-old fifth round pick ripped a one-timer past a surprised Bobrovsky, who went to the splits to try and make the save.

“I mean it was great,” Malenstyn said of his goal to NBC Sports Washington. “Just got on the ice. Great play by Lease. Very fortunate to step on and have something happen that quickly. Happy it’s out of the way!”

Garrett Pilon congratulated Malenstyn shortly after he scored on both Twitter and Instagram!

Capitals PR announced after the tally that Capitals’ rookies have 25 points so far this season.

The goal was particularly meaningful for Malenstyn, who battled back from a torn Achilles last season to remake the team this year.

“It means a lot (to be back),” Malenstyn said. “I think it’s a huge testament to my support system back home. All the people who I was able to do that rehab with for a long time. I had a lot of people looking out for me. I’m really fortunate to be back here contributing.”

Connor McMichael was the other Capitals’ goal-scorer in the first period, giving the Hershey Capitals a 2-1 lead over the Panthers.

Screenshot: NBCSWSH

,