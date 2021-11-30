Beck Malenstyn scores first NHL goal becoming seventh Capitals prospect to do so this season

Beck Malenstyn just crashed the Hershey Capitals’ ever-so-growing milestone party.

Malenstyn, playing in his seventh career NHL game, scored his first NHL goal against the Florida Panthers’ Sergei Bobrovsky, becoming the seventh Capitals player to do so this season.

Malenstyn joined Hendrix Lapierre, Martin Fehervary, Brett Leason, Connor McMichael, Garrett Pilon, and Aliaksei Protas.

Add another one to the 'first NHL goal' tally for the Caps this season! pic.twitter.com/afrHvNhqri — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 1, 2021

Trevor van Riemsdyk started the play by chipping the puck off the glass into the Panthers’ zone. Leason picked up the puck and deked onto his backhand where he eventually passed the puck into space for Malenstyn. The 23-year-old fifth round pick ripped a one-timer past a surprised Bobrovsky, who went to the splits to try and make the save.

“I mean it was great,” Malenstyn said of his goal to NBC Sports Washington. “Just got on the ice. Great play by Lease. Very fortunate to step on and have something happen that quickly. Happy it’s out of the way!”

Garrett Pilon congratulated Malenstyn shortly after he scored on both Twitter and Instagram!

pilon isnt there anymore obviously but i keep thinking abt how special it probably is for them to all be scoring their first goals with so many of their hershey teammates there too pic.twitter.com/40yflsZMLt — mol (@molfully) December 1, 2021

Capitals PR announced after the tally that Capitals’ rookies have 25 points so far this season.

Brett Leason earned the primary assist on Malenstyn's goal, his second of the season. Capitals rookies have combined for 25 points this season. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 1, 2021

The goal was particularly meaningful for Malenstyn, who battled back from a torn Achilles last season to remake the team this year.

“It means a lot (to be back),” Malenstyn said. “I think it’s a huge testament to my support system back home. All the people who I was able to do that rehab with for a long time. I had a lot of people looking out for me. I’m really fortunate to be back here contributing.”

Connor McMichael was the other Capitals’ goal-scorer in the first period, giving the Hershey Capitals a 2-1 lead over the Panthers.

McMichael (20) and Malenstyn (23) combined are only a year older than Thornton (42) lmao — KP (@KP8Design) December 1, 2021

Screenshot: NBCSWSH