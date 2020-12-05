Home / News / Beck Malenstyn out six to eight months after tearing Achilles tendon

Beck Malenstyn out six to eight months after tearing Achilles tendon

By Ian Oland

December 5, 2020 7:49 pm

Washington Capitals forward Beck Malenstyn was expected to compete for a roster spot during training camp this season. Now, the bottom-six forward is expected to miss the entire 2020-21 season due to a torn Achilles tendon.

According to the Capitals, Malensyn suffered the injury while training at home in Vancouver.

Malenstyn, 22, played three regular-season games for the Capitals last season, his first in the NHL. He also made the Capitals’ final roster and joined the team in the bubble for the 2020 playoffs.

The 2016 fifth-round pick posted 15 points (7a, 8g) in 46 games with the AHL Hershey Bears last season.

The devastating injury comes less than a month after Malenstyn proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Annie Plant, at Banff National Park. The forward joins Michal Kempny on injured reserve. Kempny also tore his Achilles tendon while training in his native Czech Republic.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB

