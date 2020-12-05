Beck Malenstyn out six to eight months after tearing Achilles tendon

Washington Capitals forward Beck Malenstyn was expected to compete for a roster spot during training camp this season. Now, the bottom-six forward is expected to miss the entire 2020-21 season due to a torn Achilles tendon.

According to the Capitals, Malensyn suffered the injury while training at home in Vancouver.

Forward Beck Malenstyn underwent a successful surgery to repair an Achilles tendon. Malenstyn sustained his injury while training in Vancouver. Based on the nature of this injury, Malenstyn is expected to miss 6-8 months. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 6, 2020

Malenstyn, 22, played three regular-season games for the Capitals last season, his first in the NHL. He also made the Capitals’ final roster and joined the team in the bubble for the 2020 playoffs.

I’m honored to be with Washington in Toronto for the playoffs during these unprecedented times. So many people are interested in what life is like in the Bubble, so I’m working with the @capitals to create a blog of my experiences. Hope you Enjoy!https://t.co/DPkXyBRvr7 — Beck Malenstyn (@malenstyn) August 12, 2020

The 2016 fifth-round pick posted 15 points (7a, 8g) in 46 games with the AHL Hershey Bears last season.

The devastating injury comes less than a month after Malenstyn proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Annie Plant, at Banff National Park. The forward joins Michal Kempny on injured reserve. Kempny also tore his Achilles tendon while training in his native Czech Republic.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB