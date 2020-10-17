Beck Malenstyn’s picturesque proposal in Banff

Capitals 2016 fifth-round pick, Beck Malenstyn, is engaged. On Monday, Malenstyn announced on his Instagram page that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Annie Plant.

Malenstyn popped the question in Banff, Alberta, home to one of the most beautiful national parks in the world.

“With a little help from @bigwrigtheretriever we convinced her to say yes! Can’t wait to spend forever with my best friend ❤️💍”, Malenstyn wrote.

Wrigley Malenstyn, the couple’s golden retriever who was born in Pennsylvania, stood between the two as Beck went to one knee. “smiling cause mum and dad are getting married🤩” he, uh, wrote on IG.

Many of Malenstyn’s Capitals teammates congratulated him on the news including Liam O’Brien, Connor McMichael, and Garrett Pilon.

Malenstyn played three games for the Capitals last season, his first in the NHL, and has one more season left on his entry-level contract. He’s expected to challenge for a spot in the bottom six next season.

Congratulations, Beck!

Headline photo courtesy of @beckmalenstyn