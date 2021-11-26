How the Capitals spent the Thanksgiving holiday

The NHL held no games on Thursday in recognition of Thanksgiving, but that did not mean Capitals players had the holiday off.

Capitals’ head coach Peter Laviolette held an 11 am practice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex as the team played early on Black Friday against the Florida Panthers.

The Capitals then held a post-practice skate with their families and furry loved ones with the rink closed to the general public.

Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson

After the Capitals’ 6-3 win over the Canadiens on Wednesday, Tom Wilson joked in the comments of an Instagram photo that featured Alex Ovechkin adorably interacting with his son that “Hopefully [Sergei] has some time to practice – work on our game… ya know.” In early November, Wilson helped Ovi Jr. score a goal on Ilya Samsonov and was enthralled by the experience.

The two reunited again on the ice Thursday.

The group also took a photo after the skate along with Uncle Orly.

Connor McMichael

Capitals rookie Connor McMichael brought his girlfriend Lene to the skate and his other best friend, Knight McMichael – his months-old black lab puppy.

McMichael took a picture with Kight on the bench before taking him out onto the ice to practice his stride.

This is too cute.

Conor Sheary

Conor Sheary might be hurt and not playing in games currently, but he was at the rink too. Conor took his very bundled-up daughter Mila out onto the ice for a skate.

Nic Dowd

Nic Dowd took a photo with his son Louie before going out on the ice for the skate.

Photo: @paigemdowd/IG[/caption]