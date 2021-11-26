How the Capitals spent the Thanksgiving holiday

The NHL held no games on Thursday in recognition of Thanksgiving, but that did not mean Capitals players had the holiday off.
Capitals’ head coach Peter Laviolette held an 11 am practice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex as the team played early on Black Friday against the Florida Panthers.
The Capitals then held a post-practice skate with their families and furry loved ones with the rink closed to the general public.
Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson
After the Capitals’ 6-3 win over the Canadiens on Wednesday, Tom Wilson joked in the comments of an Instagram photo that featured Alex Ovechkin adorably interacting with his son that “Hopefully [Sergei] has some time to practice – work on our game… ya know.” In early November, Wilson helped Ovi Jr. score a goal on Ilya Samsonov and was enthralled by the experience.
The two reunited again on the ice Thursday.
The group also took a photo after the skate along with Uncle Orly.
Connor McMichael
Capitals rookie Connor McMichael brought his girlfriend Lene to the skate and his other best friend, Knight McMichael – his months-old black lab puppy.
McMichael took a picture with Kight on the bench before taking him out onto the ice to practice his stride.
This is too cute.
Conor Sheary
Conor Sheary might be hurt and not playing in games currently, but he was at the rink too. Conor took his very bundled-up daughter Mila out onto the ice for a skate.
Nic Dowd
Nic Dowd took a photo with his son Louie before going out on the ice for the skate.Photo: @paigemdowd/IG[/caption]
Later, Paige Dowd posted a wonderful family photo adding in a caption that she wished she could freeze time and keep her son this age forever. (Don’t worry, it only gets better from here!)
TJ Oshie
TJ Oshie’s family made their way down to MedStar Capitals Iceplex to participate. Lauren posted a photo of the couple’s son Campbell, wearing a Mickey Mouse beanie, excitedly watching from the front row of the bleachers before going out on the ice.
Later the family cleaned up for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.
Craig Laughlin
NBC Sports Washington’s Craig Laughlin had dinner with his family and one extra special guest: his play-by-play partner Joe Beninati.
The two posted another photo from the night on Friday eating turkey wings.
It’s back to work for me and @JoeBpXp after all those turkey wings last night! 🤣 catch us on @NBCSWashington at 5pm for #CapsPanthers #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/IWrlrCJ8It
— Craig Laughlin (@Laughlin18) November 26, 2021
Taylor Pischke
Tom Wilson’s future wife, Taylor, posted a message of her being “thankful.” She posted a video of her posing for a photo after Tom proposed to her over the summer.
Washington Capitals
The Capitals also wished all of their followers a Happy Thanksgiving with their special Turkweagle illustration.
From everyone here at RMNB, I hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday!
