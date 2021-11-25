Alex Ovechkin waves and gives fist-bump to Ovi Jr before leaving the ice

Alex Ovechkin had a hat trick of assists in the Capitals’ 6-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. He also turned us all into a giant puddle after the game.

Nastya Ovechkina and Sergei Ovechkin upgraded their tickets and sat glass side with friends. So Ovi, needing to make sure he saluted all his teammates after the final buzzer sounded, skated down to the other side of the ice to wave to his son and give him a fist bump through the glass.

Good game, kiddo.

Ovechkin posted a photo of the interaction on his Instagram afterward and oh no IM MELTINGGGGGGGGGGG.

Tom Wilson commented on the post, hoping to get some more training from The Future Great 8 during the Capitals’ Thanksgiving day practice.

Sitting in the most expensive seats in Capital One Arena, Ovi Jr studiously watched his papa churn out his 16th career three-assist game and leapfrog Connor McDavid for the second most points in the NHL.

He also learned what the wave was and seemed confused by it. Me too, Sergei.

ovi jr. making the wave okay again pic.twitter.com/euRBMrbGNm — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 25, 2021

All in all, it was another good night for the Capitals and an even better one for the captain and his son.

Screenshot: @asowers10