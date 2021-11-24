Team USA releases its redesigned hockey jerseys for 2022 Winter Olympics

A day after Team Canada posted their Olympic sweaters, the United States released theirs.

The United States’ sweaters feature the USA wordmark across the chest in a bold and beveled typeface to create a “metallic aesthetic.” On the white version of the jerseys, the crest logo is outlined in red, white, and blue stripes.

The team’s traditional shield has been moved to the shoulder and outlined in gold stitching.

A subtle band of stars was added near the wordmark of the home and away jerseys. The phrase “Driven By Pride” is printed on the inside collar of the jersey.

Team USA will also have an alternate that was inspired by American muscle cars. The jersey has a deep blue double stripe that goes around the chest and arms.

The United States’ jerseys can be purchased at ShopUSAHockey.com.

Capitals defenseman John Carlson was a member of the team in the Sochi Olympics and could once again get a spot on the 2022 squad.

Photo: @usahockey