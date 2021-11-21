Live blog: Capitals take on Seattle Kraken for first time, Vitek Vanecek’s ‘revenge game’

The Washington Capitals’ four-game West Coast road trip finally ends tonight and not a moment too soon. The Capitals announced before the game that TJ Oshie and Conor Sheary are both out with injury.

Seattle Kraken legend Vitek Vanecek will start against his former team in what many (silly) people are calling his revenge game. Former Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer, who has struggled mightily this season, will be in net for the Kraken.

Capitals lines

The Capitals are dressing Dennis Cholowski and going with seven defensemen with Sheary out. Trevor van Riemsdyk is playing forward.

Tom Wilson scores after a terrible Kraken turnover in front of the net. 1-0 Caps.

Off to another hot start 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZRNPoFwRSi — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 22, 2021

The Kraken made a tribute video for Vitek Vanecek. 😂

seattle to vanecek:

dont cry bc its over

smile it because it happenedhttps://t.co/envTRJncGz — RMNB (@russianmachine) November 22, 2021

SEA’s Jared McCann ties it up 1-1.

Jared McCann SCORESSSS 💥 pic.twitter.com/ZoDTBMNOpO — ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) November 22, 2021

intermission lulz

Tom Wilson to NBCSWSH on being the Capitals' all-time leading scorer against the Kraken: [laughs] "That won’t stand up for long" https://t.co/izvmkE6QCE — Ian Oland (@ianoland) November 22, 2021

Nick Schwartz scores down low on a delayed penalty. 2-1 SEA.

SCHWARTZY WITH THE GO AHEAD GOAL!! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/AhT2S0L3f8 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) November 22, 2021

Adam Larsson connects on the 2-on-1 break. 3-1 SEA.

The Caps look tired.

⚡️ ADAM LARSSON GOAL ⚡️ The @SeattleKraken score 2 goals in less than a minute to take a 3-1 lead!#SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/LRqoXFf6Rc — ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) November 22, 2021

Calle Jarnkrok cuts to the middle on an odd-man break and scores. 4-1 SEA.

Did I mention the Caps look tired?

looks like jarny's also living the swede life 😏🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/QUUYXKztS4 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) November 22, 2021

It’s even hard for players to watch the games.

*want to watch kraken caps game but am subject to a “blackout”***

.

That’s the tweet. Where do we go from here. — Connor Carrick (@connorcarrick) November 22, 2021

