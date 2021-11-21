Home / News / Live blog: Capitals take on Seattle Kraken for first time, Vitek Vanecek’s ‘revenge game’

Live blog: Capitals take on Seattle Kraken for first time, Vitek Vanecek’s ‘revenge game’

By Ian Oland

November 21, 2021 9:03 pm

The Washington Capitals’ four-game West Coast road trip finally ends tonight and not a moment too soon. The Capitals announced before the game that TJ Oshie and Conor Sheary are both out with injury.

Seattle Kraken legend Vitek Vanecek will start against his former team in what many (silly) people are calling his revenge game. Former Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer, who has struggled mightily this season, will be in net for the Kraken.

Capitals lines

The Capitals are dressing Dennis Cholowski and going with seven defensemen with Sheary out. Trevor van Riemsdyk is playing forward.

Tom Wilson scores after a terrible Kraken turnover in front of the net. 1-0 Caps.

The Kraken made a tribute video for Vitek Vanecek. 😂

SEA’s Jared McCann ties it up 1-1.

intermission lulz

Nick Schwartz scores down low on a delayed penalty. 2-1 SEA.

Adam Larsson connects on the 2-on-1 break. 3-1 SEA.

The Caps look tired.

Calle Jarnkrok cuts to the middle on an odd-man break and scores. 4-1 SEA.

Did I mention the Caps look tired?

It’s even hard for players to watch the games.

