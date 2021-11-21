Ilya Samsonov is the first Capitals goaltender to have back-to-back shutouts since 2017

Ilya Samsonov struggled to find his top game at the start of the season, but it’s beginning to come around now.

The Russian goalie, who has struggled with consistency since his ATV accident in 2020, dealt with a minor lower-body injury during the preseason and was surpassed, once again, by Vitek Vanecek during the regular season. Vanecek has started 11 games this season, while Samsonov has gotten six nods from Peter Laviolette (though it’s 10 and 7 if you consider The Poop Game).

But something has seemed to click for Samsonov during the Capitals’ current west coast trip. The 24-year-old posted two consecutive shutouts against the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks. He’s the first Capitals goaltender to do so in the regular season since Braden Holtby accomplished the feat in 2017, and he’s the first to do it all on the road since Clint Malarchuk in 1988.

Samsonov is first #Caps goalie with whitewashes in consecutive starts since Braden Holtby on Jan. 5-7, 2017. Samsonov is first Caps goalie to achieve the feat entirely on the road since Clint Malarchuk on Feb. 19-20, 1988. #ALLCAPS — Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) November 21, 2021

Note: Braden Holtby also posted consecutive shutouts during the 2018 postseason against the Lightning.

Against the Kings, Samsonov made 34 saves, including stopping 13 high-danger chances. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Kings were expected to score 2.67 goals in that game. Samsonov’s performance allowed the Capitals to steal a game in which they struggled to find the back of the net. Garnet Hathaway scored twice late in the third period to give the Capitals the W.

Last night’s Sammy shutout deserves a rewind ⏪#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/qj4JvKywi9 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 18, 2021

“It was a nice game,” Samsonov said. “It was an important two points. I think I need to play like that every night.”

Three nights later, Samsonov had another clean sheet — his third of the season — against the San Jose Sharks. Samsonov faced less volume — he made 22 saves — but the Sharks had higher quality opportunities. The Sharks finished the night with 2.82 expected goals, and had 17 high-danger chances to the Capitals’ five per Natural Stat Trick.

The best from a second straight shutout effort by Sammy in net, as he stopped all 22 shots faced last night in San Jose.#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/yvnmC4uqOl — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 21, 2021

“He seems focused and dialed in,” Laviolette said after the Capitals’ 4-0 win over the Sharks. “Everybody had the same feeling this game as they did last game, that he was just in position…He looked sharp, focused. He made the ones he was supposed to make, and he made some really tough ones to go with it.”

According to MoneyPuck.com, Samsonov’s latest performances have jumped him up to 16th in the league in Goals Saved Above Expected (3.7). In comparison, Vanecek is towards the bottom of the league with minus-0.8.

It’s a small sample, but it suggests Samsonov is deserving of more opportunities moving forward. And if he can build on his last few games, the Capitals might have something here. Fingers crossed.

Photo: @Capitals