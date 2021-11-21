Sheary scores twice and Sammy shuts the door: Caps beat Sharks 4-0

The Washington Capitals finished their suite of California games with a humble win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Despite being halfway through the roadtrip, the Caps team was rested and reinforced by the returned TJ Oshie and Nic Dowd.
Conor Sheary scored just two minutes into the game, then Alex Ovechkin converted a power play later in the same frame. After a scoreless second period, Sheary got his second of the night, falling in the process. Alex Ovechkin got the empty netter as Ilya Samsonov locked it down at the other end of the ice.
Caps win!
These late night West Coast games are really agreeable to Samsonov. My sense is he is normally just getting out of bed about this time. Eastern Time Zone is just too blanking early.
— Bill Thompson (@bthompson_bill) November 21, 2021
A colder color scheme for @JoeBpXp tonight #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/oG19iM33mH
— good tweet pete taco emoji (@peterhassett) November 21, 2021
A bit of an uneven effort, but that’s still a clean win. Plus, Ilya Samsonov is now protecting a big shutout streak, so I guess someone just cranked the knob labeled goalie drama back into the red zone.
One more late-night game to go, and it’s in Seattle. I’m looking forward to it, and then I’m looking forward to this road trip being over.
