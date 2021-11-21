Eastbound and down: Kraken beat Caps 5-2

The Washington Capitals were due for a stinker, and a stinker is what they provided in their first-ever game against the Seattle Kraken.

Tom Wilson beat old teammate Philipp Grubauer for the Caps’ first goal of the night. Jared McCann returned fire with a power-play goal to tie the game at first intermission.

Seattle scored goals inside a minute to start the second period. First, Jaden Schwartz converted the six-on-five for a delayed penalty, then Adam Larsson got a rush goal. Calle Jarnkrok did a pretty cutback to score on an odd-man break, making it 4-1 after two periods.

The Caps pressed early in the third period and got paid back with a nifty goal from Alex Ovechkin. The Caps kept up the attack, but their old goalie was ready for them. Gourde got the empty netter.

Caps lose.

At the end of a successful road trip, the Capitals I guess just ran out of gas. They were without TJ Oshie and Conor Sheary, forcing some weird deployments (Trevor van Riemsdyk took some forward shifts). Full-time defender Dennis Cholowski also made his Caps debut. The Caps looked better when they got desperate in the third, but this was not a good game for them overall.

After I wrote that Philipp Grubauer is having a stinker of a season, Philipp Grubauer did just fine, especially as the Caps turned up the heat in the third. That was his best game of the season, and I hope he turns it into a trend.

I’m starting to dread Caps power plays. Every time the Caps went a man up, they also somehow allowed Seattle at least one shorthanded chance.

Well, that was another rough game by the Caps. But unlike last time, the scoreboard reflected it. At least there are no more late-night games until the end of January.

The road trip now ends, quite successful overall. The Caps just need to focus on getting healthy. Oh and also nuke their power play for orbit.

