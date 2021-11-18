That’s the Hatha-way to get two points on the road: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals won a hard-fought road battle with the Los Angeles Kings on no rest 2-0, Wednesday night…and technically Thursday morning. That is a great two points to pick up.
And also I’m sorry about the pun.
The Capitals improve to 10-2-5 on the season and 5-1-2 on the road. Washington's .750 road point percentage ranks tied for second in the NHL (Carolina: .857; Tampa Bay: .750).
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
