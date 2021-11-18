The Washington Hathaways and Samsonovs: Capitals beat Kings 2-0

The Washington Capitals continued their West Coast trip, finishing off a Californian back-to-back with a date in LA against the Kings. It was a very rare road game where they sported their red, home jerseys.
Garnet Hathaway got juuuuuuussssstttt enough on the puck to give the Caps a late lead. The goal came from fantastic feeds from Evgeny Kuznetsov and John Carlson. He got the empty netter as well.
Ilya Samsonov shutout.
Capitals beat Kings 2-0!
Next up for the Caps is a foray into the Shark Tank in San Jose. That place has historically not been kind to the Capitals.
Screenshot via NBC Sports Washington
