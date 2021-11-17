Ryan Getzlaf’s reaction after Martin Fehervary wiped out into the boards: ‘OMG, I thought that kid died!’

Hockey players can sometimes be mean to each other and fight during games, but they are still humans who have empathy for others.

Take Ryan Getzlaf as an example. In the latter stages of Tuesday’s Capitals-Ducks game, Martin Fehervary wiped out hard into the end boards as both he and Getzlaf skated around the back of the net.

“OOOOO!” Getzlaf yelled as it happened. Fehervary would end up being okay, but the play shook the Ducks captain.

“Oh my god I thought that kid died,” Getzlaf said to a teammate at the bench. “I was like ‘I didn’t touch him!’”

For Fehervary, the end boards incident marked the second straight game he had kissed high-density polyethylene. On Sunday, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby threw the Slovakian rearguard face-first into the boards after growing frustrated late in a blowout loss to the Capitals. The NHL’s DoPS decided to not give Sid any supplemental discipline.

Getzlaf was mic’d up by Bally Sports West in anticipation of the 36-year-old forward scoring his 1,000th career point. Getzlaf took care of the milestone early, tallying an assist on a Cam Fowler goal in the first period.

The Anaheim Ducks emptied the bench to congratulate Getzlaf on his goal.

After the game was over, Getzlaf called the 3-2 OT win “one of the most memorable nights of my career”. We’re just going to assume Fehervary’s wipeout is a part of that memory too.

Screenshot: Bally Sports West/@YFPFP on Twitter