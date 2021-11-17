Ducks beat Caps 3-2 in disgustingly late overtime

In defiance of a healthy sleep schedule, the Washington Capitals played a road game with the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. If you had a normal bedtime, I promise you didn’t miss much.
Early in the first period, Anaheim’s Cam Fowler got one past Vitek Vanecek that perhaps should have been stopped. After a quiet second period, Garret Pilon deflected Martin Fehervary’s point shot to record his first NHL goal and tie the game. Trevor Zegras restored Anaheim’s lead with a rush goal, but Tom Wilson re-tied it with a deflection on John Carlson’s blue-line shot.
In overtime, Zegras won it for the Ducks.
Caps lose.
Vanecek denies the 2-on-0! pic.twitter.com/xg1a1QSZzy
— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) November 17, 2021
Ol’ @JoeBpXp looking good, will be ready even at last call#joebsuitofthenight#RMNBafterdark pic.twitter.com/A8DSjSQys0
— good tweet pete taco emoji (@peterhassett) November 17, 2021
Thanks to everyone who shared photos of your sleeping pets. You can scan the pics here. Makes my night, every time. Another late night tonight/tomorrow. See you then. Sweet dreams.
