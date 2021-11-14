Ex-Pens axe Pens: Caps beat Penguins 6-1

The Washington Capitals just ultra-thrashed the Pittsburgh Penguins at home on Sunday night. Boy howdy was this a beatdown.
Martin Fehervary kicked us off with a shorthanded goal set up by Wilson and Hathaway. Alex Ovechkin was the consummate playmaker for Hathaway, who scored made it 2-0, only to have the Penguins get on the board with a close-up goal from Guentzel before the first intermission.
The Capitals played a strong second period and got rewarded with two late goals from Conor Sheary and Daniel Sprong. Evgeny Kuznetsov made it a full-fledged blowout in the third, and Tom Wilson made it 6-1.
Caps win!
Bailamos.
(I know I need an extended version. It’ll come.)
What a week for Garnet Hathaway. Haven’t seen someone plucked from obscurity like this since Jake Gyllenhaal.
Projected Standings (Change from Preseason Projection) – November 12 pic.twitter.com/S0VOefB0qH
Wishing a very happy birthday to my favorite goalie @JoeBpXp #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/Ehdl6iRRqN
Tonight was the Hockey Fights Cancer game in DC. Cancer is expected to kill more than 600,000 thousand people in America this year, but so many cancers are treatable and manageable when detected early. Many even trash-tier insurance plans will cover well visits and basic screening, so get to the doctor if you can. Maybe agitate politically for the people who can’t.
Somewhere around 25 to 30 percent of cancers are sex-linked (e.g. prostate, breast), and experts recommend routine testing for them based on your risk.
Take care of yourselves, and be there for your people who are going through it. Make them soup. That literally always helps. I could go for a hot bowl right now. I don’t know how to send my soup through the mail to my people, but I’ll find a way. Love you all.
Now’s time for the Caps to do their big trip through California, now with Seattle added. That’s gonna be a blast. Let’s get weird with the late night.
