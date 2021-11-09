Nicklas Backstrom congratulates Alex Ovechkin on 600th assist milestone: ‘I thought you were a goal scorer?’

The arguably greatest goal scorer of all time, Alex Ovechkin, recorded his 600th career assist in the NHL on Monday.

Ovi received congratulations from one of his best pals and noted assist maestro, Nicklas Backstrom.

"Hey Ovi, congrats on 600 assists. I thought you were a goal scorer?" 🙂 There was only one person right for the job to congratulate the #Gr8 on his latest milestone.#ALLCAPS | @ovi8 pic.twitter.com/rGfxidQ7RR — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 9, 2021

“Hey Ovi, congrats on 600 assists,” Backstrom said in a pre-taped video. “I thought you were a goal scorer? Welcome to the club.”

Ovechkin grabbed the assist on the final goal, scored by John Carlson in the Capitals 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Backstrom himself joined the 600-assist club a few seasons ago against the Vancouver Canucks. He did so while assisting an Alex Ovechkin goal.

Alex Ovechkin recorded his 600th career assist and became just the second player in @Capitals history to reach the mark, joining Nicklas Backstrom (722). He is also one of only nine active players to reach the milestone.#NHLStats: https://t.co/XkANIkVKPr https://t.co/aWYGyblCob — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 9, 2021

Screenshot via @Capitals