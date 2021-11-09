Home / News / Nicklas Backstrom congratulates Alex Ovechkin on 600th assist milestone: ‘I thought you were a goal scorer?’

Nicklas Backstrom congratulates Alex Ovechkin on 600th assist milestone: ‘I thought you were a goal scorer?’

By Chris Cerullo

November 9, 2021 9:38 am

The arguably greatest goal scorer of all time, Alex Ovechkin, recorded his 600th career assist in the NHL on Monday.

Ovi received congratulations from one of his best pals and noted assist maestro, Nicklas Backstrom.

“Hey Ovi, congrats on 600 assists,” Backstrom said in a pre-taped video. “I thought you were a goal scorer? Welcome to the club.”

Ovechkin grabbed the assist on the final goal, scored by John Carlson in the Capitals 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Backstrom himself joined the 600-assist club a few seasons ago against the Vancouver Canucks. He did so while assisting an Alex Ovechkin goal.

