Alex Ovechkin becomes the second player in Capitals history to tally 600 career assists

Alex Ovechkin notched two big milestones against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. First, The Great 8 scored his 741st goal in the second period, tying Brett Hull for fourth all-time on the NHL goals list. If that wasn’t impressive enough, later in the third period, Ovechkin tallied a secondary assist on a John Carlson power-play goal, giving him 600 apples in his career.

Ovechkin is now the second Capitals player ever to hit 600 assists. The only player that has more is his longtime centerman, Nicklas Backstrom, who has 722.

The play started innocently enough. Ovechkin sent a cross-ice pass to Kuznetsov into the corner who then gathered it in and dished to Carlson at the point. The Capitals PPQB then sent a clapper from the point that evaded Sabres’ goaltender Dustin Tokarski, giving Ovechkin and Kuznetsov round-number milestones. Kuzy recorded his 300th assist on the goal too, becoming the 12th player in franchise history to hit the mark.

Every goal a milestone.

Every assist a milestone.

Every point a milestone. 🥵#ALLCAPS | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/NIlks3NC4c — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 9, 2021

There was some controversy surrounding the goal, however. It appeared possible that the puck hit Conor Sheary in front (which would have negated Ovechkin’s secondary assist) and Sheary did appear to celebrate as if he scored. The veteran forward was initially credited with the goal until it was later changed to Carlson.

Ovechkin is now the ninth active player to reach the 600-assist mark.

Alex Ovechkin earned an assist on the Capitals' fifth goal, marking his 600th career assist. Ovechkin becomes the ninth active player to reach the 600-assist mark. pic.twitter.com/dmY6DCOab7 — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 9, 2021

Ovechkin’s three-point night also gave him his 380th career multi-point game and his seventh multi-point effort in 12 games this season.