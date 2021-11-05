Nine goals, four goaltenders, three points for the GOAT, and a first for Mikey: numbers for the morning after

It was a wild one in Florida on Thursday night. We got nine total goals, all four goaltenders getting involved, NHL firsts, and NHL legends all over the place.
Things eventually culminated in a 5-4 overtime loss for the Washington Capitals because they are the worst team in the world at three-on-three overtime.
Tallying for the @Capitals vs FLA tonight, Alex Ovechkin has his 10th goal of 2021-22 already. The last player to have more in their team's first 9 games of a season? Mario Lemieux (12 in 1992-93). It's also the 2nd fewest team gms he's needed to reach 10 G (Fewest: 8 in 2017-18) pic.twitter.com/bVkOGmpE0k
