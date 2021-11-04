Night of a thousand goalies: Panthers beat Caps 5-4 in overtime

The Washington Capitals were due for a weird game, and that’s precisely what Thursday’s roadie with the Florida Panthers delivered.
Let’s put the goalie stuff aside for a moment. Alex Barkov converted a rebound and survived a goalie-interference challenge to put the Cats up. A bomb from the blue line via Aaron Ekblad put the Caps down bad. But Daniel Sprong scored on a breakaway to start the second, giving Washington life or at least a state of undeath that provides prolonged suffering and no succor. Brandon Montour got a good screen to restore Florida’s two-goal lead, which Barkov extended by crashing the net. But then Ovechkin scored on a rush attack, followed by Tom Wilson tapping in his first of the season from the paint.
Connor McMichael tied the game with his first ever NHL goal, taking us to overtime, but the Cats owned overtime, winning it easily.
Caps lose.
“Hey, I had to leave the game early. How’s my replacement doing?” pic.twitter.com/2ah9Dymgin
— Japers’ Rink (@JapersRink) November 5, 2021
here’s @JoeBpXp mixing and matching patterns like an absolute pro #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/cx8YcZc1g8
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) November 4, 2021
Now that was a weird one. A weird, good one. I think Washington was the better team between the nets; they positively blew the doors off the barn in the second period. It’s just that goalies were invented by non-MCU Loki to make hockey even weirder than it had any business being. Nothing you can do about goalies on a game-by-game basis. Are you worried about Samsonov?
Self-promotion time: I made a new album! It’s called Year of Miracles, and it’s an approachable rock record with lots of choruses and zero critiques of late capitalism. It’s streaming everywhere. Here’s a tune called “Virginity”.
That’s all. See you Saturday for a home game against Philly!
