Jack Eichel traded to Vegas Golden Knights in deal involving Alex Tuch, multiple picks, and a prospect

The seemingly forever rumored trade has finally happened.

The Buffalo Sabres traded forward Jack Eichel this morning to the Vegas Golden Knights for a package that includes forward Alex Tuch, prospect Peyton Krebs, and multiple draft picks.

From Elliotte Friedman:

Two teams have agreed on it. Trade call is coming. Alex Tuch is part of return. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 4, 2021

More specifics of the deal via Darren Dreger:

Pending trade call, The @BuffaloSabres trade Jack Eichel and a 2023 3rd round pick, to the @GoldenKnights for Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch, a 1st in 2022 and a 3rd in 2023. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 4, 2021

To be clear. The 1st round pick is top 10 protected. No salary retained by Buffalo. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 4, 2021

CapFriendly on how the trade could work salary wise:

Ways this could work; Vegas include another contract in the deal, or Buffalo retain salary, or Stone has been placed on LTIR. https://t.co/gCdlx1xh3v — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) November 4, 2021

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported that an Eichel trade was on the “one-yard line” and that Vegas and the Calgary Flames were the two finalists.

In September, Eichel reported to Sabres training camp and promptly failed a physical due to the well-known issues with his neck. He was then stripped of the Sabres’ captaincy and now has been traded. He has not played in an NHL game since March 7.

Kaplan also reported that Vegas is okay with Eichel getting his preferred artificial disc replacement surgery on his neck instead of the fusion surgery that Buffalo wanted him to get. This surgery will keep him out of action for at least three months.

The expectation is Eichel will have disc replacement surgery very soon. Recovery time varies. Everyone hopeful he will be back on the ice in 4 months. https://t.co/PzLx7H0jpC — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 4, 2021

Eichel has 139 goals and 355 total points in 375 career games since being drafted 2nd overall by the Sabres in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Alex Tuch is a former Minnesota first-round pick that has shown flashes of being a legitimate top-six, scoring power forward. He is also famous for being who Braden Holtby robbed with “The Save” in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.

Peyton Krebs was Vegas’ first-round pick in 2019. He has yet to score in 13 NHL games. His brother Dru is a prospect currently within the Capitals system.