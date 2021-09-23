Home / News / Jack Eichel fails physical, stripped of Sabres captaincy

Jack Eichel fails physical, stripped of Sabres captaincy

By Chris Cerullo

September 23, 2021 10:49 am

The seemingly never-ending saga between Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres added a new salty chapter on Thursday morning.

Eichel reported to Sabres training camp and promptly failed a physical due to the well-known issues with his neck.

Eichel wants to get artificial disk replacement surgery and the Sabres want him to get a “simpler” disc fusion surgery. Neither is budging and that ultimately led to Eichel being stripped of the Sabres’ captaincy Thursday.

Eichel has been captain of the Sabres since October of 2018 almost exactly a year after signing an eight-year, $80 million contract extension to stay in Buffalo long term.

In late July, Eichel’s representatives released a statement on the player’s desire for a trade and the disagreement between the two parties about the surgery.

In mid-August, New York Rangers’ podcasters spent a boatload of money to purchase a billboard next to Sabres home KeyBank Arena which read #FREEJACK.

Eichel changed agents at the end of August, leaving Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli of Global Hockey Consultants and turning to longtime Sidney Crosby rep Pat Brisson. That didn’t change anything either.

The entire long, tiresome process continues to unfold and it doesn’t seem as if a true end is in sight any time soon.

Screenshot: @jackeichel/Twitter

