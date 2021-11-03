Injured Nic Dowd appears close to returning as he takes rushes with fourth line during practice

Nic Dowd has missed three of the last four games, but it appears he’s nearing a return.

Wednesday, Dowd shed a no-contact jersey and re-joined the fourth line during practice at the Panthers IceDen. The Capitals play Florida on Thursday night.

#Caps lines and pairs today in Florida: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Mantha-Eller-Sprong

Sheary-McMichael-Lapierre-Leason

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway-Protas Fehervary-Carlson

TvR-Schultz

Orlov-Jensen *If Dowd is activated, WSH will have to make a move — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 3, 2021

Dowd was replaced in the lineup by Hershey Bears’ callup Aliaksei Protas against the Lightning on Monday. Protas took eight shifts and received only 3:53 of ice time.

Dowd is trying to return from a left leg injury he suffered against the Ottawa Senators. The pivot appeared to reaggravate the lower-body issue during practice on Friday and has been out since.

If Dowd can return, Protas will likely be sent back to Hershey. Lars Eller can also return back to his role as the second-line center with Nicklas Backstrom out.

Meanwhile, the Panthers, now led by former Capital Andrew Brunette, will start Sergei Bobrovsky in net. Sam Bennett and former Capital Radko Gudas are not expected to suit up due to injury.

Per Coach Brunette, all three of Sam Bennett, Radko Gudas, and Markus Nutivaara are day-to-day and are not expected to play tomorrow vs. Washington. Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net. #WSHvsFLA — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) November 3, 2021

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB