Home / Open Thread / Highlights from the Capitals vs Coyotes (live thread)

Highlights from the Capitals vs Coyotes (live thread)

By Elyse Bailey

 0 Comment

October 29, 2021 7:02 pm

The Washington Capitals have hit the road and are facing off against the Arizona Coyotes (0-6-1).

A true reunion game, keep your eyes out for former Capital Jay Beagle and Liam O’Brien who are starting tonight. Travis Boyd is a scratch.

Take a look at the highlights below.

Lines updates

ROOKIE LAAAP!

We love you, Brett.

Come chat with us below in the comments.

, , ,