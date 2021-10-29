Highlights from the Capitals vs Coyotes (live thread)

By Elyse Bailey
The Washington Capitals have hit the road and are facing off against the Arizona Coyotes (0-6-1).
A true reunion game, keep your eyes out for former Capital Jay Beagle and Liam O’Brien who are starting tonight. Travis Boyd is a scratch.
Take a look at the highlights below.
Lines updates
Capitals lines vs Coyotes:
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Mantha-McMichael-Sprong
Hagelin-Eller-Hathaway
Sheary-Lapierre-Leason
Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Carlson
TvR-Schultz
Samsonov
ROOKIE LAAAP!
We love you, Brett.
Brett Leason got his solo lap rookie treatment ahead of his NHL debut https://t.co/c2n7QQ5imI
