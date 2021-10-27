Capitals fan gifted signed stick from Tom Wilson on her birthday

Tom Wilson just made the birthday of a longtime Capitals fan on his big bobblehead night.

Caps fan Rashelle brought a handmade sign to the Capitals’ morning skate at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Wednesday. It played off Tom’s number 43.

Tom, it’s my 3-4 birthday. Can I get a signed stick from 4-3?

Ultimately, Tom came through with another horrifying act… of kindness.

Rashelle documented her stick journey on social media.

What do you think Caps fam? Think @tom_wilso will notice me at practice tomorrow with this? #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/0wfMJiz644 — Rashelle (@rashelle_wilcox) October 27, 2021

Later, we learned of Rashelle’s success via a video the Capitals shared on social media. Capitals’ equipment manager Craig Leydig delivered a Wilson stick to both Rashelle and another tiny Caps fan sitting near her.

Wilson also took a socially distanced photo with Rashelle outside at the parking lot.

Now that’s an awesome birthday gift. Congratulations, Rashelle!

Headline photo: @rashelle_wilcox