Capitals fan gifted signed stick from Tom Wilson on her birthday

Tom Wilson just made the birthday of a longtime Capitals fan on his big bobblehead night.
Caps fan Rashelle brought a handmade sign to the Capitals’ morning skate at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Wednesday. It played off Tom’s number 43.
Tom, it’s my 3-4 birthday. Can I get a signed stick from 4-3?
Ultimately, Tom came through with another horrifying act… of kindness.
Rashelle documented her stick journey on social media.
What do you think Caps fam? Think @tom_wilso will notice me at practice tomorrow with this? #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/0wfMJiz644
— Rashelle (@rashelle_wilcox) October 27, 2021
Wish me luck! @Capitals @MedStarIceplex #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/d5CGgNR2wW
— Rashelle (@rashelle_wilcox) October 27, 2021
Later, we learned of Rashelle’s success via a video the Capitals shared on social media. Capitals’ equipment manager Craig Leydig delivered a Wilson stick to both Rashelle and another tiny Caps fan sitting near her.
Happy birthday from @tom_wilso pic.twitter.com/yPyYLyb6hR
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 27, 2021
Wilson also took a socially distanced photo with Rashelle outside at the parking lot.
Now that’s an awesome birthday gift. Congratulations, Rashelle!
