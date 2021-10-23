Saturday mayhem: Flames beat Capitals 4-3 (OT)

The Washington Capitals played host to the Calgary Flames this afternoon and it was the perfect amount of chaos. I’m out of coffee in my home, so it was just enough chaos to keep me on my toes!

Ugh, the first period. Despite having a couple chances to score on the power play in the first period, the Caps didn’t rise to the occasion. The Flames scored 3 goals in the first, including a shorthanded goal from Elias Lindholm. Don’t worry, the Caps didn’t look horrific, they were unlucky and still waking up.

The Caps put Ilya Samsonov in to start the second period. Maybe that helped light a fire under some butts? Whatever works, I guess! Evgeny Kuznetsov had a quick shorthanded goal, Martin Fehervary scored his first NHL goal, and Alex Ovechkin tied it all up at 3-3.

The third period happened. Nothing too exciting, so the game headed to *dun dun dun* OT. Elias Lindholm scored the game winner for the Flames.

Flames beat Caps 4-3.

First honorable mention: the Russian Kuzy fans were back at it! In what was like a jersey swap, Charlie the T-Shirt Guy gave the Kuzy Krew his Kuznetsov shirt while the Russians gave Charlie a Traktor Chelyabinsk mask. Heartwarming!

If you were also worried about whether the Russian fans could bring their Traktor Chelyabinsk, don’t worry. They found a way.

ANYWAY, back to focusing on the game. Even though the first period wasn’t exactly perfect, it was impressive to hear that this was the first time the Capitals have trailed this season. Something to be proud about!

Evgeny Kuznetsov continues his revenge tour. He has four goals in his last three games and nine points in five games this season. With his 427th career point, he’s passed Kevin Hatcher for 13th on the Capitals’ franchise points list.

The first two periods? Kuznetsov was 7-2 on faceoffs. I hope this never ends.

Martin Fehervary recorded his very first NHL goal. Total beaut:

Marty’s 1st career NHL goal came just when needed 🔥 pic.twitter.com/isOIqZR98M — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 23, 2021

While we’re on the subject of the Fehervary goal, Tom Wilson was one of the assists, bringing his assist streak to four games (6a).

Another day, another Alex Ovechkin goal.

goal. According to Tom Gulitti, Alex Ovechkin (36) had scored 260 goals in 442 games since he turned 30 in 2015. That’s most goals in the NHL over that span. Brad Marchand is second with 206 goals. Insanity. Ovechkin also had the second assist on the Fehervary goal. He’s now five assists away from a total of 600 career assists.

Super strong showing from Connor McMichael . He had a handful of solid shots on goal and felt like he was a pretty positive presence!

. He had a handful of solid shots on goal and felt like he was a pretty positive presence! Hate to do this, but shout out to Elias Lindholm with the hat trick. Hell of a game from him.

One final bullet for Ovi, sorry…can’t help it. No matter how competitive, or messy, a game might get, it’s heartening to see he loves to make friends!

ovi trying to make new goalie friends lol pic.twitter.com/CWx41irn2u — HockeyKot (@hockeykot) October 23, 2021

ALERT: BISCUIT UPDATE. Biscuit had a play date with the player’s kids. Lots of great pats.

playdate with my teammates kiddos !! good belly rubs pic.twitter.com/Q5RF3iArVk — Biscuit (@CapsPup) October 23, 2021

Joe B’s suit of the afternoon:

Joseph @JoeBpXp rocking some somber grayscale while the yuckster next to him is in avuncular brown #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/zES1VXeFpE — Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) October 23, 2021

Next up, the Caps will hit the road next and head to Ottawa to face the Senators on Monday night. Be safe, enjoy your weekend, let’s go Caps.

Headline photo: Charlie McManus