Saturday mayhem: Flames beat Capitals 4-3 (OT)

By Elyse Bailey
The Washington Capitals played host to the Calgary Flames this afternoon and it was the perfect amount of chaos. I’m out of coffee in my home, so it was just enough chaos to keep me on my toes!
Ugh, the first period. Despite having a couple chances to score on the power play in the first period, the Caps didn’t rise to the occasion. The Flames scored 3 goals in the first, including a shorthanded goal from Elias Lindholm. Don’t worry, the Caps didn’t look horrific, they were unlucky and still waking up.
The Caps put Ilya Samsonov in to start the second period. Maybe that helped light a fire under some butts? Whatever works, I guess! Evgeny Kuznetsov had a quick shorthanded goal, Martin Fehervary scored his first NHL goal, and Alex Ovechkin tied it all up at 3-3.
The third period happened. Nothing too exciting, so the game headed to *dun dun dun* OT. Elias Lindholm scored the game winner for the Flames.
Flames beat Caps 4-3.
United in Kuzydom @kuzya92
Let’s Go Caps! @Capitals #ALLCAPS https://t.co/eoJtc5dHiQ pic.twitter.com/S6AmWCXJdZ
— Charlie McManus (@CharlieMcManus9) October 23, 2021
@russianmachine they let the sign in!!!! pic.twitter.com/BFn5dv8yk9
— Aidan Franklyn (@Gotcaps8) October 23, 2021
Marty’s 1st career NHL goal came just when needed 🔥 pic.twitter.com/isOIqZR98M
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 23, 2021
ovi trying to make new goalie friends lol pic.twitter.com/CWx41irn2u
— HockeyKot (@hockeykot) October 23, 2021
playdate with my teammates kiddos !! good belly rubs pic.twitter.com/Q5RF3iArVk
— Biscuit (@CapsPup) October 23, 2021
Joe B’s suit of the afternoon:
Joseph @JoeBpXp rocking some somber grayscale while the yuckster next to him is in avuncular brown #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/zES1VXeFpE
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) October 23, 2021
Next up, the Caps will hit the road next and head to Ottawa to face the Senators on Monday night. Be safe, enjoy your weekend, let’s go Caps.
Headline photo: Charlie McManus
