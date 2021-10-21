Home / Open Thread / Highlights from the Capitals’ 4-1 win over the Devils

date 2021-10-21

By Elyse Bailey

October 21, 2021 6:36 pm

The first road game for the Washington Capitals was a roaring success against the New Jersey Devils. We had the absolute pleasure to witness another Evgeny Kuznetsov goal, an all Russian goal, and a dominant first period.

How are we feeling? All of this feels very good.

Here are the highlights and important moments from the game.

Capitals lines

No morning skate today, so here are the lines from Wednesday’s practice.

Mantha’s up first! Caps 1-0.

DIMA SCOAR. Caps 2-0.

An all Russian goal? *chef’s kiss*

Eyeroll.

Quick break to highlight this tweet from Ian. Painful. I’m proud, but I feel pain.

Daniel Sprong unassisted. 3-0.

Sprong hath sprung.

A Solution.

Mantha’s figured it out. A simple push!

Another Kuzy goal. Caps 4-0.

FFFFFLLLLLLYYYYYY BIRD, FLY! I hope Evgeny Kuznetsov stays hot for the rest of my life.

Devils get a PPG. 4-1.

Yeah okay sure you can get a goal. As a treat.

Come chat with us below in the comments.

