Highlights from the Capitals’ 4-1 win over the Devils

The first road game for the Washington Capitals was a roaring success against the New Jersey Devils. We had the absolute pleasure to witness another Evgeny Kuznetsov goal, an all Russian goal, and a dominant first period.

How are we feeling? All of this feels very good.

Here are the highlights and important moments from the game.

Capitals lines

No morning skate today, so here are the lines from Wednesday’s practice.

#Caps lines and pairs at Wednesday’s practice: Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Wilson

Mantha – Eller – Sprong

Sheary – McMichael – Oshie

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway *Lapierre rotated in on the third line Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

TvR-Schultz

Cholowski-Irwin Vanecek

Samsonov — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 20, 2021

Mantha’s up first! Caps 1-0.

Rebound at the doorstep! pic.twitter.com/U3gZu8DuNF — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 21, 2021

DIMA SCOAR. Caps 2-0.

An all Russian goal? *chef’s kiss*

Dominating the rebounds tonight pic.twitter.com/2DGC2WbwTO — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 21, 2021

Eyeroll.

Quick break to highlight this tweet from Ian. Painful. I’m proud, but I feel pain.

He's geerten for a hurtin https://t.co/NcEmLqUksD — Ian Oland (@ianoland) October 21, 2021

Daniel Sprong unassisted. 3-0.

Sprong hath sprung.

A Solution.

Mantha’s figured it out. A simple push!

other players when they lose their stick, dumb: attempt to block pucks with their body anthony mantha, a genius: simply pushes player attempting to shoot over pic.twitter.com/1wvRLBwsnU — HockeyKot (@hockeykot) October 22, 2021

Another Kuzy goal. Caps 4-0.

FFFFFLLLLLLYYYYYY BIRD, FLY! I hope Evgeny Kuznetsov stays hot for the rest of my life.

Devils get a PPG. 4-1.

Yeah okay sure you can get a goal. As a treat.

