Highlights from the Capitals’ 4-1 win over the Devils

By Elyse Bailey
The first road game for the Washington Capitals was a roaring success against the New Jersey Devils. We had the absolute pleasure to witness another Evgeny Kuznetsov goal, an all Russian goal, and a dominant first period.
How are we feeling? All of this feels very good.
Here are the highlights and important moments from the game.
Capitals lines
No morning skate today, so here are the lines from Wednesday’s practice.
#Caps lines and pairs at Wednesday’s practice:
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Mantha – Eller – Sprong
Sheary – McMichael – Oshie
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
*Lapierre rotated in on the third line
Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
TvR-Schultz
Cholowski-Irwin
Vanecek
Samsonov
— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 20, 2021
Mantha’s up first! Caps 1-0.
Rebound at the doorstep! pic.twitter.com/U3gZu8DuNF
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 21, 2021
DIMA SCOAR. Caps 2-0.
An all Russian goal? *chef’s kiss*
Dominating the rebounds tonight pic.twitter.com/2DGC2WbwTO
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 21, 2021
Eyeroll.
Quick break to highlight this tweet from Ian. Painful. I’m proud, but I feel pain.
He's geerten for a hurtin https://t.co/NcEmLqUksD
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) October 21, 2021
Daniel Sprong unassisted. 3-0.
Sprong hath sprung.
Sheeeeeesh @sprong97 pic.twitter.com/1dUTiJp1Pn
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 22, 2021
A Solution.
Mantha’s figured it out. A simple push!
other players when they lose their stick, dumb: attempt to block pucks with their body
anthony mantha, a genius: simply pushes player attempting to shoot over pic.twitter.com/1wvRLBwsnU
— HockeyKot (@hockeykot) October 22, 2021
Another Kuzy goal. Caps 4-0.
FFFFFLLLLLLYYYYYY BIRD, FLY! I hope Evgeny Kuznetsov stays hot for the rest of my life.
Knock knock it's Kuzy! pic.twitter.com/I5te1yPGeM
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 22, 2021
Devils get a PPG. 4-1.
Yeah okay sure you can get a goal. As a treat.
About time!#NJDevils | US 1, THEM 4 pic.twitter.com/snDa7yQb5B
— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 22, 2021
