Alex Ovechkin on when he knew he’d be playing Opening Night: ‘After Philly game’

Alex Ovechkin’s injury status was a major storyline headed into the Capitals-Rangers’ season-opening game on Wednesday. Would Ovechkin, who suffered a lower-body injury in the Caps’ preseason finale against the Philadelphia Flyers, actually suit up?

The day of the game, Ovechkin told reporters he was officially a game-time decision — “you can write that on the Twitter” — despite fully participating in the team’s morning skate and taking rushes on the first line.

Later that night, Ovechkin did end up playing and showed no worse for wear during the actual game, scoring twice and tallying four points. He was the number one star and now leads the NHL in basically every important offensive category.

Naturally, reporters wondered the exact moment when Ovechkin knew he’d play in the game.

"The atmosphere is crazy. I think we all missing it the last couple years. It's a total different feeling when everybody cheering for you." Alex Ovechkin and Vitek Vanecek meet with the media after tonight's home opener at Capital One Arena.#CapsRangers pic.twitter.com/pQfmkAOoFG — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 14, 2021

“Um, after Philly game,” Ovechkin said with a perfectly straight face.

Reporters laughed, causing Ovechkin to flash a wry smile. Was he serious?

Ovechkin was then asked how he was feeling physically after all of the injury concerns.

“It’s ok,” Ovechkin said. “Feeling good.”

He then turned his face and looked directly at the reporter. The media giggled more perhaps because it was getting a little awkward turtle.

So was Ovechkin employing some serious gamesmanship against the New York Rangers or did he have his mind made up there was nothing stopping him from playing on Wednesday? Who knows, but I’m sure glad he played.

Screenshot: @capitals