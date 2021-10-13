Alex Ovechkin jokes ‘my pinky toe get hurt’, tells reporters he’s a game-time decision: ‘You can write that on the Twitter’

Alex Ovechkin looked good Tuesday during his first time back on the ice and fully participated in the Capitals’ morning skate on Wednesday, taking rushes on his normal spot on the first line. Everything points to Ovechkin playing in tonight’s season opener against the New York Rangers, but the man himself (or should we say machine?) was less confident.

When asked if he was a game-time decision, Ovechkin told reporters, “Yeah, you can write that on the Twitter.”

As for the injury itself, Ovechkin says that it feels “pretty good” now, but would not reveal what he was rehabbing, joking “my pinky toe get hurt.”

Ovechkin initially got injured during Friday’s preseason finale after he landed a big hit on Flyers forward Travis Konecny. He hobbled off the ice, did not return to the game, and didn’t return to the ice until four days later.

“Yeah it was a little collision but thankfully it was nothing serious,” Ovechkin said. “Doesn’t matter what kind of injury you know? It’s good to be safe especially at the beginning of the season. We still have time to make a decision and we’ll see how it goes.”

