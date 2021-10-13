Idea: Blanket the Rangers glass with Tom Wilson jerseys during warmups

Tonight is a huge game for the New York Rangers. With a playoff appearance an uphill battle, tonight’s game may be New York’s Stanley Cup this season.

The Rangers got remade over the offseason after the Capitals beat them up on the ice and on the scoreboard in two games in May 2021. The line brawl where Tom Wilson threw Artemi Panarin off his back and committed, in NYR’s words, a “horrifying act of violence”, broke the team’s back. Weeks later, the Rangers cleaned house among management and its coaching staff and acquired three tough guys. Barclay Goodrow, Ryan Reaves, and Jarred Tinordi will all be in their lineup tonight.

The Rangers want to erase the bad memories from last season, but what if Capitals fans don’t let them?

Twitter user @Jason_Linn21 tweeted us this idea for tonight’s game: Capitals fans en masse blanket the NYR’s glass with Tom Wilson jerseys during warmups.

Idea from @Jason_Linn21 that we really like: "Capitals fans wearing Wilson jerseys tonight should go to the glass at the end the Rangers warm up at and turn their backs to them during warmups. #RentFree" — RMNB (@russianmachine) October 13, 2021

Many of our Twitter followers thought the idea was grand and are participating.

My tickets are on that side….

I’m wearing my Wilson jersey… — Hashtagcoolmom (@hashtagcoolmom) October 13, 2021

I don't have a Wilson jersey but I am wearing my Wilson t-shirt so ya know… I'm in. — 🦇🎃The Ted-less Horseman🎃🦇 ✡️ (@FairyPrinceTheo) October 13, 2021

🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️ — A Caps Fan and her dog Theo (@TheoTheCapsK9) October 13, 2021

Reader Chris also had this idea.

Also, print and hold up this photo… pic.twitter.com/S3cIweP7bQ — Chris Williams (@CMarshallWill) October 13, 2021

Regardless of what you do, have fun tonight. Be nice and respectful of others. Wear a mask. And cheer loudly!

Photo: @hannahverde