Juan Soto sat front row at Dodger Stadium to cheer on former teammates Trea Turner and Max Scherzer in playoff game

The Washington Nationals essentially eliminated themselves from playoff contention in late July by trading away stars Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Nats would end up finishing dead last in the National League East and own the fifth-worst record in baseball.

None of that has stopped their young, phenom outfielder Juan Soto from enjoying the postseason though as he was in attendance in LA to watch his former teammates play an NL Wild Card game against the St. Louis Cardinals. And oh yeah, he was wearing his World Series ring.

Juan Soto and Kevin Long at the Dodgers vs Cardinals Wild Card game tonight pic.twitter.com/510wb7U7K3 — Kev (@OnePursuitTakes) October 7, 2021

Soto, a contender for NL MVP, sat front row at Dodger Stadium with his agent Scott Boras and Nationals’ hitting coach Kevin Long while wearing a Trea Turner jersey.

He was even shown on the JumboTron at one point and healthily booed by the home crowd, responding in typical Soto fashion.

Juan Soto was booed upon being shown on the JumboTron in between innings, so he turned around to point to his Trea Turner jersey and pumped his fist as the crowd howled. Juan Soto is a good vibe. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) October 7, 2021

Max Scherzer started on the mound for the Dodgers but was pulled by manager Dave Roberts after only 4.1 innings. Max gave up one run, three hits, struck out four, walked three, and threw 94 total pitches.

LETS GO MAX!!! LEST GO MAX!!! 🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/IUpF1vUq1T — Juan José Soto Pacheco (@JuanSoto25_) October 7, 2021

Turner would go 2-for-4 at the plate for the Dodgers who won the game in the bottom of the ninth on a Chris Taylor home run.

Max Scherzer celebrating with Juan Soto and Kevin Long pic.twitter.com/uaJx7F9EZW — Kev (@OnePursuitTakes) October 7, 2021

The Dodgers will move on to play the San Francisco Giants in the NLDS, which begs the question… will Juan keep coming to more games?

Photo: @kristrn/Instagram