Washington Nationals post emotional tribute video for Max Scherzer after trade to Dodgers

After being swept by the Baltimore Orioles last week, the Washington Nationals decided to blow up the team and rebuild, leaving only a handful of players remaining from the 2019 World Series team.

The Nats made six trades over the last 24 hours – none more painful than sending pitching ace Max Scherzer and star shortstop Trea Turner to the Dodgers for four prospects.

Friday night, after things finally settled down, the Nats posted this tribute video for Scherzer.

Thank you, Max. For everything. • 189 starts

• 1,610 strikeouts

• 76 10-K games

• 6 All-Star selections

• 2 Cy Young Awards

• 1 20-K game

• 1 World Series ring

• A lifetime of memories (See you in Cooperstown.)@Max_Scherzer // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/r1gzkmt0jm — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 30, 2021

Is it dusty in here or is it just me?

Nationals’ owner Mark Lerner had this to say in a release:

Today is heart-wrenching as we say goodbye to two of the most accomplished players and two of the best people in our team’s history. On behalf of my family and the entire Washington Nationals organization, I want to thank Max and Trea for their invaluable contributions both on the field and in the community, where each have been selfless with their time and resources over the years. Trea’s electric combination of speed and power brought so much excitement to games at Nationals Park, and the three games in which he hit for the cycle will always live in Nationals lore. As for Max, I think I speak for Nationals fans everywhere when I say that it has been the highest privilege to watch him give everything he has on the mound every fifth day, pitching through anything and everything to help our team win. I have said many times that he is the greatest competitor I have ever had the pleasure of watching. From the two no-hitters to the 20-strikeout game to Game 7 of the World Series, Max has rightfully secured his place among the all-time greats in D.C. sports and Major League Baseball history, and it will be an honor to watch him get inducted into the Hall of Fame one day. Without Max and Trea, we never would have brought the World Series trophy back to the nation’s capital and had that joyous parade down Constitution Avenue. The Nationals organization is forever grateful for their excellence on the field and exemplary leadership in the clubhouse, and we wish them both nothing but the best in the next chapter of their careers.

The Nationals dealt eight veterans overall, including slugger Kyle Schwarber and reliever Daniel Hudson, for 12 prospects.

The #Nats made six trades over the last two days, trading eight players and acquiring 12. pic.twitter.com/g5Vvl5SSZU — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 30, 2021

His presence is still felt at Nationals Park.

Don’t know how much longer he’ll remain there, but Max is still watching over everyone at Nationals Park. pic.twitter.com/cqBnhYUbZa — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) July 30, 2021

Thanks for the mems, Max! Especially this one.

