Chicago Blackhawks place Brett Connolly on waivers

The Chicago Blackhawks placed a notable name on the waiver wire, Tuesday.

Chicago put former Capital and 2018 Stanley Cup champion, Brett Connolly on waivers. Connolly has two years remaining on the four-year, $14 million contract that he signed with the Florida Panthers in the summer of 2019 after leaving Washington as an unrestricted free agent.

This is the second time in less than a year that Connolly has been waived.

Most notable waivers today: #Hawks place Brett Connolly on waivers. #Leafs place Michael Hutchinson on waivers. — Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) October 5, 2021

If Connolly goes unclaimed he will likely be sent to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. It would be Connolly’s first stint in the AHL since the 2013-14 season.

It has been a struggle in recent seasons for Connolly to repeat the success he had with the Capitals. After his first year in Florida where he scored 19 goals and tallied 33 points in 69 (nice) games, Connolly only has three goals and six total points in 31 games split between Florida and Chicago.

Chicago looks to be going young with their final roster spots and that doomed the former Cup champ.

“It’s a tough thing. He’s a longtime veteran,” Chicago head coach Jeremy Colliton told Chicago Sun-Times reporter Ben Pope on Tuesday. “So we’ll see what happens. He came into camp very prepared, in excellent shape, and he’s had a couple good games. The issue is we’ve had some really good performances from other players.”

Connolly initially arrived in Chicago via trade at the deadline last season.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB