Capitals release roster for Bruins game Wednesday

By Ian Oland

October 5, 2021 6:04 pm

The Washington Capitals will take on the Boston Bruins on Wednesday and play their fifth game of the preseason. The Capitals are winless thus far, going 0-3-1 in their previous four games.

Alex Ovechkin will draw back into the lineup and be joined by stars Evgeny Kuznetsov, Anthony Mantha, TJ Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and John Carlson.

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette also chose to dress most of the remaining roster players on the bubble, including Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre who are fighting it out potentially for Nicklas Backstrom’s open center spot due to injury.

McMichael scored his first goal of the preseason against the Devils on Monday while Lapierre has five assists in three games.

Washington Capitals roster

Forwards
8 OVECHKIN, Alex
10 SPRONG, Daniel
20 ELLER, Lars
21 HATHAWAY, Garnet
24 McMICHAEL, Connor
26 DOWD, Nic
29 LAPIERRE, Hendrix
39 MANTHA, Anthony
43 WILSON, Tom
47 MALENSTYN, Beck
62 HAGELIN, Carl
73 SHEARY, Conor
77 OSHIE, T.J.
92 KUZNETSOV, Evgeny

Defensemen
2 SCHULTZ, Justin
3 JENSEN, Nick
6 KEMPNY, Michal
9 ORLOV, Dmitry
52 IRWIN, Matt
57 van RIEMSDYK, Trevor
74 CARLSON, John

Goaltenders
41 VANECEK, Vitek
60 FUCALE, Zach

Ilya Samsonov (lower body) and Martin Fehervary (upper body) are noticeably out of the lineup. It’s unclear how long those players’ injuries will keep them sidelined.

Vitek Vanecek and Zach Fucale will be the team’s netminders.

Earlier in the day, the Capitals cut six more players from their Training Camp roster. They have 27 players remaining in camp.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

