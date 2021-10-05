Capitals release roster for Bruins game Wednesday

The Washington Capitals will take on the Boston Bruins on Wednesday and play their fifth game of the preseason. The Capitals are winless thus far, going 0-3-1 in their previous four games.
Alex Ovechkin will draw back into the lineup and be joined by stars Evgeny Kuznetsov, Anthony Mantha, TJ Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and John Carlson.
Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette also chose to dress most of the remaining roster players on the bubble, including Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre who are fighting it out potentially for Nicklas Backstrom’s open center spot due to injury.
McMichael scored his first goal of the preseason against the Devils on Monday while Lapierre has five assists in three games.
Washington Capitals roster
Forwards
8 OVECHKIN, Alex
10 SPRONG, Daniel
20 ELLER, Lars
21 HATHAWAY, Garnet
24 McMICHAEL, Connor
26 DOWD, Nic
29 LAPIERRE, Hendrix
39 MANTHA, Anthony
43 WILSON, Tom
47 MALENSTYN, Beck
62 HAGELIN, Carl
73 SHEARY, Conor
77 OSHIE, T.J.
92 KUZNETSOV, Evgeny
Defensemen
2 SCHULTZ, Justin
3 JENSEN, Nick
6 KEMPNY, Michal
9 ORLOV, Dmitry
52 IRWIN, Matt
57 van RIEMSDYK, Trevor
74 CARLSON, John
Goaltenders
41 VANECEK, Vitek
60 FUCALE, Zach
Ilya Samsonov (lower body) and Martin Fehervary (upper body) are noticeably out of the lineup. It’s unclear how long those players’ injuries will keep them sidelined.
Vitek Vanecek and Zach Fucale will be the team’s netminders.
Earlier in the day, the Capitals cut six more players from their Training Camp roster. They have 27 players remaining in camp.
Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On