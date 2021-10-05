Capitals release roster for Bruins game Wednesday

The Washington Capitals will take on the Boston Bruins on Wednesday and play their fifth game of the preseason. The Capitals are winless thus far, going 0-3-1 in their previous four games.

Alex Ovechkin will draw back into the lineup and be joined by stars Evgeny Kuznetsov, Anthony Mantha, TJ Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and John Carlson.

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette also chose to dress most of the remaining roster players on the bubble, including Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre who are fighting it out potentially for Nicklas Backstrom’s open center spot due to injury.

McMichael scored his first goal of the preseason against the Devils on Monday while Lapierre has five assists in three games.

Washington Capitals roster

Forwards

8 OVECHKIN, Alex

10 SPRONG, Daniel

20 ELLER, Lars

21 HATHAWAY, Garnet

24 McMICHAEL, Connor

26 DOWD, Nic

29 LAPIERRE, Hendrix

39 MANTHA, Anthony

43 WILSON, Tom

47 MALENSTYN, Beck

62 HAGELIN, Carl

73 SHEARY, Conor

77 OSHIE, T.J.

92 KUZNETSOV, Evgeny

Defensemen

2 SCHULTZ, Justin

3 JENSEN, Nick

6 KEMPNY, Michal

9 ORLOV, Dmitry

52 IRWIN, Matt

57 van RIEMSDYK, Trevor

74 CARLSON, John

Goaltenders

41 VANECEK, Vitek

60 FUCALE, Zach

Ilya Samsonov (lower body) and Martin Fehervary (upper body) are noticeably out of the lineup. It’s unclear how long those players’ injuries will keep them sidelined.

Vitek Vanecek and Zach Fucale will be the team’s netminders.

Earlier in the day, the Capitals cut six more players from their Training Camp roster. They have 27 players remaining in camp.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB