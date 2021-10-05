Capitals assign three players to Hershey, put three others on waivers

The Washington Capitals made another big cut to their Training Camp roster, leaving the team with 27 players a little over a week ahead of Opening Night.

Seven players were removed from the roster, three of which must pass through waivers to get to Hershey.

Prospects Alex Alexeyev, Tobias Geisser, and Aliaksei Protas were outrighted to the Bears while Brian Pinho, Mike Sgarbossa, and Mike Vecchione must pass through waivers and go unclaimed to report to Hershey.

#Caps have reduced their training camp roster to 27 players. The following players have been assigned to Hershey: Alex Alexeyev, Tobias Geisser, Brian Pinho (requires waivers), Aliaksei Protas …. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 5, 2021

Mike Sgarbossa (requires waivers) and Mike Vecchione (requires waivers). Click here for the updated training camp roster: https://t.co/CabZ5eg4cg — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 5, 2021

The most notable cut was 29-year-old center Mike Sgarbossa who played five games with the Capitals last season after injuries and the coronavirus decimated the team at the pivot position. Sgarbossa was effective, registering two assists and playing good defense during his stints on the team.

Sgarbossa was one of the candidates to possibly make the team as the team’s third center as Nicklas Backstrom appears unlikely to start the season due to a hip injury. He’s played in 55 career NHL games.

The cuts leave Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre as the final two candidates to get the spot. McMichael scored his first goal of the preseason Monday against the New Jersey Devils. Lapierre assisted on the goal – his fifth apple of the preseason.

Take a moment and enjoy this Mikey snipe from last night#ALLCAPS | @con91mcmichael pic.twitter.com/Unb5l3l0E0 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 5, 2021

Goaltender Pheonix Copley, who was placed on waivers on Monday, officially cleared Tuesday.

Earlier in the week, the Capitals lost forward prospect Axel Jonsson-Fjallby off waivers to the Buffalo Sabres as the team tried to sneak the Swede to the AHL.

The Capitals updated Training Camp roster features 16 forwards, 8 defensemen, and 3 goaltenders.

Other bubble players looking to make the team include prospect forwards Beck Malenstyn and Garrett Pilon. Martin Fehervary, who was injured in Monday’s game against the Devils (upper body), is also trying to lock down the 6D spot on the defense over Matt Irwin (former player of Peter Laviolette’s) and Michal Kempny.

The Caps competitions remaining in camp: – Connor McMichael vs Hendrix Lapierre for 3C if Nicklas Backstrom starts the season injured

– Beck Malenstyn vs Garrett Pilon for 13F (?)

– Martin Fehervary vs. Matt Irwin vs. Michal Kempny for 6D and 7D (?) spots https://t.co/IHqUkdvDco — RMNB (@russianmachine) October 5, 2021

Zach Fucale, who appears to have beaten out Copley for the third goaltender spot, will be sent down to Hershey before Home Opener unless Ilya Samsonov remains injured (lower body).

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB