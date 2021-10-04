Home / News / Capitals cut Pheonix Copley from Training Camp roster, place goaltender on waivers



By Ian Oland

October 4, 2021 5:28 pm

A day after debuting his new Capitals’ mask design for the 2021-22 season, Pheonix Copley was cut by Washington and put on waivers with the intent of being sent down to AHL Hershey.

Copley, who served as Braden Holtby’s backup during the 2018-19 season, is in the final year of a three-year, $3.3 million contract he signed in 2019.

The Bears’ first day of Training Camp was held on Monday. Earlier in the day, the Capitals lost Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, who was claimed off waivers by the Buffalo Sabres.

The roster move leaves the Capitals with three goaltenders in its NHL camp: Ilya Samsonov, Vitek Vanecek, and Zach Fucale.

Samsonov is currently out day-to-day with a lower-body injury leaving Vanecek and Fucale as the only health netminders. Vanecek is scheduled to play the entire game against the Devils tonight.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

