Capitals cut Pheonix Copley from Training Camp roster, place goaltender on waivers

A day after debuting his new Capitals’ mask design for the 2021-22 season, Pheonix Copley was cut by Washington and put on waivers with the intent of being sent down to AHL Hershey.

Copley, who served as Braden Holtby’s backup during the 2018-19 season, is in the final year of a three-year, $3.3 million contract he signed in 2019.

The Bears’ first day of Training Camp was held on Monday. Earlier in the day, the Capitals lost Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, who was claimed off waivers by the Buffalo Sabres.

#Caps have reduced their training camp roster to 33 players. The following players have been assigned to Hershey: Pheonix Copley (requires waivers). Click here for the updated training camp roster: https://t.co/CabZ5exFAQ — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 4, 2021

The roster move leaves the Capitals with three goaltenders in its NHL camp: Ilya Samsonov, Vitek Vanecek, and Zach Fucale.

Samsonov is currently out day-to-day with a lower-body injury leaving Vanecek and Fucale as the only health netminders. Vanecek is scheduled to play the entire game against the Devils tonight.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB