Capitals announce roster for preseason game against Devils

The Washington Capitals will play their fourth game of the preseason on Monday. The Caps will travel to New Jersey to take on the Devils. It’s their second of three straight on the road.

Alex Ovechkin will not be suiting up.

The roster for our preseason date in New Jersey tomorrow night.#CapsDevils pic.twitter.com/2R5XnhHHuT — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 3, 2021

The biggest storyline heading into the game is that Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre will have another chance to go “head-to-head” in a battle to impress head coach Peter Laviolette. Lars Eller will likely get his first run out since leaving practice early last week due to precautionary injury concerns.

Vitek Vanecek will get the full game in net.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS (0-2-1)

Forwards

10 SPRONG, Daniel

20 ELLER, Lars

21 HATHAWAY, Garnet

23 SGARBOSSA, Michael

24 McMICHAEL, Connor

26 DOWD, Nic

29 LAPIERRE, Hendrix

36 VECCHIONE, Mike

40 PILON, Garrett

43 WILSON, Tom

47 MALENSTYN, Beck

59 PROTAS, Aliaksei

62 HAGELIN, Carl

64 PINHO, Brian

Defensemen

9 ORLOV, Dmitry

27 ALEXEYEV, Alex

42 FEHERVARY, Martin

46 GEISSER, Tobias

52 IRWIN, Matt

57 van RIEMSDYK, Trevor

74 CARLSON, John

Goaltenders

41 VANECEK, Vitek

60 FUCALE, Zach

Headline photo: ELizabeth Kong/RMNB