Capitals announce roster for preseason game against Devils

The Washington Capitals will play their fourth game of the preseason on Monday. The Caps will travel to New Jersey to take on the Devils. It’s their second of three straight on the road.
Alex Ovechkin will not be suiting up.
The roster for our preseason date in New Jersey tomorrow night.#CapsDevils pic.twitter.com/2R5XnhHHuT
The biggest storyline heading into the game is that Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre will have another chance to go “head-to-head” in a battle to impress head coach Peter Laviolette. Lars Eller will likely get his first run out since leaving practice early last week due to precautionary injury concerns.
Vitek Vanecek will get the full game in net.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS (0-2-1)
Forwards
10 SPRONG, Daniel
20 ELLER, Lars
21 HATHAWAY, Garnet
23 SGARBOSSA, Michael
24 McMICHAEL, Connor
26 DOWD, Nic
29 LAPIERRE, Hendrix
36 VECCHIONE, Mike
40 PILON, Garrett
43 WILSON, Tom
47 MALENSTYN, Beck
59 PROTAS, Aliaksei
62 HAGELIN, Carl
64 PINHO, Brian
Defensemen
9 ORLOV, Dmitry
27 ALEXEYEV, Alex
42 FEHERVARY, Martin
46 GEISSER, Tobias
52 IRWIN, Matt
57 van RIEMSDYK, Trevor
74 CARLSON, John
Goaltenders
41 VANECEK, Vitek
60 FUCALE, Zach
Headline photo: ELizabeth Kong/RMNB
