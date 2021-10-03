Pheonix Copley debuts ‘clean’ new Capitals goalie mask design featuring repeating Screaming Eagle logo

Capitals goaltender Pheonix Copley is entering the final season of a three-year, $3.3 million contract he signed with Washington in 2019. The mask he will wear might feature the best design he’s ever had since first arriving in the organization during the 2014-15 season.

Painted by Robert Howell of Sun God Graphics, Copley’s new bucket is minimalistic and based on the team’s Reverse Retro jersey.

The mask has a red and blue stripe down the middle which features the Capitals’ original logo outlined in white. On the top and bottom, there are three stars and three Screaming Eagle logos that are outlined in the Capitals’ red and blue colors. The chin features a candy cane referencing Copley’s hometown of North Pole, Alaska.

The most thoughtful part might be the design coordination between Copley’s masks and pads. Copley’s white True pads feature the same red and blue stripes on the top half.

“Thank you @sungod61 for turning an idea into reality,” Copley wrote on Instagram. “The idea for this mask came to me this summer and Robert helped me fine tune it and brought it to life.”

Copley showed off the original sketch and compared it to the finished product.

“We went with a retro/ traditional look, that is going to go great with his @truetempergoalie set-up this season,” Howell, the artist, said.

Copley got rave reviews from both fans and past and current teammates. Former Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer commented “Wow🔥😮 that’s clean!” Zach Fucale added two fire emoji.

Going with a new artist served Copley well. How would you rank this bucket in terms of best Capitals’ painted masks over the years.

Headline photo: @pheonixcopley