Alex Ovechkin will make preseason debut against Devils

The Washington Capitals will play their second game of the preseason on Wednesday and several of the team’s biggest stars will get a jersey.
Against the Devils, Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin will make his preseason debut and skate with teammates Evgeny Kuznetsov and Anthony Mantha, which appears to be Washington’s new-look first-line heading into the season. Meanwhile, Ilya Samsonov will make his first appearance in goal of the new year.
Here's who will be suiting up for our preseason date with the Devils tomorrow night at Capital One Arena.#CapsDevils | #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/2FKAL2phzg
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 28, 2021
Other notable players playing in Wednesday night’s home game include fan favorite TJ Oshie and top prospect Connor McMichael, who will be making his second appearance in the preseason. McMichael could be getting an extended look because Nicklas Backstrom could start the season on injured reserve.
On defense, Norris Trophy finalist John Carlson will get his first game along with Michal Kempny, who will return to the ice at Capital One Arena for the first time since 2020.
Here are both teams’ full lineups via the Capitals PR.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS (0-0-1)
Forwards
8 OVECHKIN, Alex
24 McMICHAEL, Connor
29 LAPIERRE, Hendrix
36 VECCHIONE, Mike
39 MANTHA, Anthony
45 JONSSON-FJALLBY, Axel
47 MALENSTYN, Beck
59 PROTAS, Aliaksei
63 GERSICH, Shane
64 PINHO, Brian
68 MORELLI, Mason
71 CLARK, Kody
77 OSHIE, T.J.
92 KUZNETSOV, Evgeny
Defensemen
3 JENSEN, Nick
6 KEMPNY, Michal
22 JOHANSEN, Lucas
27 ALEXEYEV, Alex
28 IORIO, Vincent
52 IRWIN, Matt
74 CARLSON, John
Goaltenders
20 SAMSONOV, Ilya
60 FUCALE, Zach
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (0-0-0)
Forwards
10 HOLTZ, Alexander
11 JOHNSSON, Andreas
13 HISCHIER, Nico
14 JANKOWSKI, Mark
16 VESEY, Jimmy
17 SHARANGOVICH, Yegor
18 MERCER, Dawson
25 FOOTE, Nolan
49 ZETTERLUND, Fabian
67 STUDENIC, Marian
86 HUGHES, Jack
92 CLARKE, Graeme
Defensemen
24 SMITH, Ty
28 SEVERSON, Damon
71 SIEGENTHALER, Jonas
82 OKHOTIUK, Nikita
83 JAROS, Christian
88 BAHL, Kevin
Goaltenders
45 BERNIER, Jonathan
50 DAWS, Nico
