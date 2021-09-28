Alex Ovechkin will make preseason debut against Devils

The Washington Capitals will play their second game of the preseason on Wednesday and several of the team’s biggest stars will get a jersey.

Against the Devils, Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin will make his preseason debut and skate with teammates Evgeny Kuznetsov and Anthony Mantha, which appears to be Washington’s new-look first-line heading into the season. Meanwhile, Ilya Samsonov will make his first appearance in goal of the new year.

Here's who will be suiting up for our preseason date with the Devils tomorrow night at Capital One Arena.#CapsDevils | #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/2FKAL2phzg — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 28, 2021

Other notable players playing in Wednesday night’s home game include fan favorite TJ Oshie and top prospect Connor McMichael, who will be making his second appearance in the preseason. McMichael could be getting an extended look because Nicklas Backstrom could start the season on injured reserve.

On defense, Norris Trophy finalist John Carlson will get his first game along with Michal Kempny, who will return to the ice at Capital One Arena for the first time since 2020.

Here are both teams’ full lineups via the Capitals PR.