Lars Eller says the Capitals expect Nicklas Backstrom to miss time at the start of the season

We knew that Nicklas Backstrom was going to miss a good portion of Capitals Training Camp after it was announced he’d be week-to-week to rehab a hip injury.

Now, it looks like that issue might keep him out past camp and into the regular season. Capitals center Lars Eller spoke about that possibility while discussing his own injury concerns from Monday’s practice.

Here’s how the Capitals’ beat writers summed up Lars’ comments about Nicky.

Lars Eller said the lower-body injury he left practice for yesterday was “nothing serious.” He and Capitals are being careful, especially with Nicklas Backstrom already out. Eller expects Backstrom to miss time at the start of the season. pic.twitter.com/TVZrc5fC2R — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) September 28, 2021

Eller also said he wouldn't be surprised if the #Caps are without Backstrom to start the season. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) September 28, 2021

Lars Eller on Nicklas Backstrom (hip): "I think we are prepared to be without Nick for a little bit. That wouldn't surprise me, I won't be surprised if he is not ready" Laviolette also said yesterday the team is preparing if that is the case, just to make sure they have options — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) September 28, 2021

Eller himself missed the back half of Monday’s practice after the team said he left for “precautionary reasons” with a lower-body injury. It’s the Backstrom injury that caused the enhanced amount of caution.

Eller said he's fine after leaving practice early yesterday. Felt a little twinge and decided to be cautious, especially with Backstrom already sidelined. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) September 28, 2021

Eller returned to practice on Tuesday without further problem.

If the Capitals are without Backstrom on Opening Night, they would turn to a group of prospects and veterans who do not have much NHL experience. That group includes guys like Michael Sgarbossa (55 games), Brian Pinho (2 games), Garrett Pilon (1 game), and Connor McMichael (1 game), as well as Hendrix Lapierre and Aliaksei Protas. TJ Oshie also filled in at center last season while the team was without Evgeny Kuznetsov and Lars Eller, but the team prefers to utilize him on the wing.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB