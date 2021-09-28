Home / News / Lars Eller says the Capitals expect Nicklas Backstrom to miss time at the start of the season

Lars Eller says the Capitals expect Nicklas Backstrom to miss time at the start of the season

By Chris Cerullo

September 28, 2021 3:31 pm

We knew that Nicklas Backstrom was going to miss a good portion of Capitals Training Camp after it was announced he’d be week-to-week to rehab a hip injury.

Now, it looks like that issue might keep him out past camp and into the regular season. Capitals center Lars Eller spoke about that possibility while discussing his own injury concerns from Monday’s practice.

Here’s how the Capitals’ beat writers summed up Lars’ comments about Nicky.

Eller himself missed the back half of Monday’s practice after the team said he left for “precautionary reasons” with a lower-body injury. It’s the Backstrom injury that caused the enhanced amount of caution.

Eller returned to practice on Tuesday without further problem.

If the Capitals are without Backstrom on Opening Night, they would turn to a group of prospects and veterans who do not have much NHL experience. That group includes guys like Michael Sgarbossa (55 games), Brian Pinho (2 games), Garrett Pilon (1 game), and Connor McMichael (1 game), as well as Hendrix Lapierre and Aliaksei Protas. TJ Oshie also filled in at center last season while the team was without Evgeny Kuznetsov and Lars Eller, but the team prefers to utilize him on the wing.

