Capitals announce Nicklas Backstrom to miss beginning of Training Camp as he continues to rehab hip injury

Nicklas Backstrom is set to miss the start of this year’s Training Camp and is officially listed as “week-to-week” due to continued rehabilitation on a hip issue that nagged him at the end of last season.

Backstrom was absent from the group of Capitals players that took the ice before the final day of Rookie Camp on Monday. The first sighting of Nick at MedStar Capitals Iceplex happened Wednesday as he posed for promotional photoshoots alongside Alex Ovechkin.

The Capitals announced the news before the first official, on-ice day of Training Camp.

#Caps center Nicklas Backstrom will miss the start of the 2021 Training Camp due to ongoing rehabilitation on his hip. Backstrom is currently listed as week-to-week. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) September 23, 2021

This isn’t the first time this hip issue has plagued Backstrom as he sat out the second-to-last game of the previous season due to what was termed a lower-body injury.

Backstrom also had a procedure done on his hip in June of 2015 and according to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir “eased his way into camp” that year.

Backstrom, of course, was battling a nagging injury at the end of last season. Coming off a hip injury back in 2015, he eased his way into camp/season. We'll see what happens but I suspect this bears watching. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) September 20, 2021

Backstrom’s health will be a major storyline as Training Camp and the preseason move onward.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB