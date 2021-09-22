Nicklas Backstrom debuts new short hair during Media Day shoots

We’ve finally had a Nicklas Backstrom sighting at MedStar Capitals Iceplex and The Greatest Center In Capitals History has a totally new look.

Wednesday, the Swedish center showed off a new haircut while posing in promotional photoshoots at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

Prepare yourself, it’s shorter than usual! And there’s a lot of volume and poof in the front.

The Capitals posted several photos and videos of Backy posing with his longtime teammate, Alex Ovechkin.

🎶𝘭𝘦𝘵 𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘭 𝘺𝘰𝘶 '𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘮𝘺 𝘣𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘥 🎶 pic.twitter.com/7EdtNcxMpK — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 22, 2021

Please enjoy this wholesome start to today's Media Day coverage pic.twitter.com/PVmSyXXPZf — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 22, 2021

Here’s how Backy looked last season.

At the beginning of his career, Backstrom’s long hair was a trademark part of his style and was a result of him choosing only to get haircuts once or twice a year in his native Sweden. And he seemed really protective of it.

For instance, back when he was a Young Gun, Backstrom refused to join Mike Green in getting a mohawk for a playoff run.

“I’m going to save my Swedish-style hair,” Backstrom said to the Washington Post’s Dan Steinberg in 2008.

Now, it’s a new lewk for a new season. Maybe it’s the juju the Capitals absolutely need to break their streak of being first-rounded three consecutive times.

Screenshot: @Capitals